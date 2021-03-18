Eddie Jones expecting Irish aerial onslaught as England coach explains Elliot Daly role

Eddie Jones has made a surprise choice at outside centre for Saturday’s championship conclusion against England with Elliot Daly starts at outside centre for England for the first time since November 2016 after Henry Slade was ruled out with injury.

Ollie Lawrence had been tipped for inclusion as Daly is nominally a full-back. Joe Marchant, who hasn’t played a match at any level in some two months, comes into the replacements ahead of Paolo Odogwu.

Jones has resisted a mooted switch in an unchanged pack.

English coach Eddie Jones has admitted that selecting winger Daly in the centre is a move which anticipates an aerial onslaught in the Aviva stadium in the final Guinness Six Nations clash against Ireland.

“Henry ran this morning and wasn’t quite right and given the position he plays it would be too much of a risk so we will play Elliot and we have Ollie Lawrence and Joe Marchant to back up,” said Jones, who seems intent on focusing on a one-dimensional approach from the stuttering Irish.

“It’s more the game we are anticipating. You play Ireland at Aviva and it’s a big aerial contest so to have a left-foot is a basic requirement. Elliot is an important part of our team and he can fulfil the elements that Henry did.

“If it’s a high volume kicking game, which it probably will be, his ability to kick chase will be important. He’s also a penetrative runner and he can trouble them on the outside.”

Jones is expecting a physical test from Andy Farrell’s men on Saturday.

“They’ve been progressing nicely, their forward play has been very good, lineout and scrum have been impressive. They’re doing well in carries and very defensive around the ruck. The forward work-rate is exceptional and comes with a big kicking game.

“The lineout is always a factor in Ireland. They cut their teeth on having that working well and they will be well-drilled with four jumpers and it will be a good battle.”

Jones is not necessarily expecting a game as free-flowing as the spectacular contest against France last weekend and has played down the absentees, including James Ryan, from the Irish side.

“Everyone is missing players, mate.

“That’s the game last Saturday, it may not be the same this Saturday. It was like the World Cup when we played a certain way in the semi-final, in the next game they take it away from you and so we are preparing for an attritional game but if it goes the other way we will be ready for that too.”

England: Malins; Watson, Daly, Farrell (capt), May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Ewels, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: George, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Lawrence, Marchant.

Read More

Online Editors