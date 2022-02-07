Keith Earls is set for a spell on the sidelines, and as such, has left Ireland camp to return to Munster in order to continue his rehab programme.
The Munster winger suffered a hamstring injury in training recently, which caused him to miss last weekend's Six Nations opening day win over Wales.
Although Earls will also miss Saturday's trip to Paris, Andy Farrell has opted against calling up a replacement for the stricken Moyross man.
Like Earls, Ulster hooker Rob Herring has been ruled out of the France clash, as he is struggling with a calf issue.
Herring's enforced absence means Dave Heffernan earns a recall. The Connacht man trained with the squad last week as cover and has now been officially added to the group.
Ulster trio Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney have re-joined the squad having featured for Ulster in their United Rugby Championship win over Connacht last Friday.
Ireland Squad Round 2 Guinness Six Nations Championship
Backs (16)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 34 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 28 caps
Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 10 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 28 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 13 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 1 cap
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 53 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 17 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 93 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps CAPTAIN
Forwards (20)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 19 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 26 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 23 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 13 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 53 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 113 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 17 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 80 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps