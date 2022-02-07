Keith Earls is set for a spell on the sidelines, and as such, has left Ireland camp to return to Munster in order to continue his rehab programme.

The Munster winger suffered a hamstring injury in training recently, which caused him to miss last weekend's Six Nations opening day win over Wales.

Although Earls will also miss Saturday's trip to Paris, Andy Farrell has opted against calling up a replacement for the stricken Moyross man.

Like Earls, Ulster hooker Rob Herring has been ruled out of the France clash, as he is struggling with a calf issue.

Herring's enforced absence means Dave Heffernan earns a recall. The Connacht man trained with the squad last week as cover and has now been officially added to the group.

Ulster trio Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney have re-joined the squad having featured for Ulster in their United Rugby Championship win over Connacht last Friday.

Ireland Squad Round 2 Guinness Six Nations Championship

Backs (16)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 34 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 28 caps

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 10 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 28 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 13 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 1 cap

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 53 caps

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 17 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 93 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps CAPTAIN

Forwards (20)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 19 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 26 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 23 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 13 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 53 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 113 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 17 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 80 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps