Eamonn Sweeney’s Six Nations report card: Who passed and who failed the test?

The Irish report card for the Six Nations is limited to those players who started at least three of the five games. Will Connors, Jack Conan and James Ryan all played honours grade rugby, but for reasons of selection and injury didn’t get the chance to play enough of it.

The cases for and against Andrew Porter, Conor Murray, Jacob Stockdale, Jordan Larmour and Rhys Ruddock must be marked ‘not proven’ due to lack of evidence. David Kilcoyne and Ronan Kelleher deserved to see more action. The omission of Billy Burns from the list is an act of mercy.

HONOURS

Tadhg Beirne - H1: Not only the Irish player of the championship but as good as anyone in the Six Nations. Man of the match contender in four of the five matches with a slight dip against France. Drove all opposition to distraction at the breakdown, produced some gorgeous offloads, did everything really. One of the great individual Irish championship campaigns.

Robbie Henshaw - H2: A string of fine performances in perhaps his standout Six Nations campaign. At his very best when Ireland were struggling against Wales and again when things were in the balance against England. Should start for the Lions at centre.

Tadhg Furlong - H3: We haven’t so many world-class players that we can afford to be without one. Furlong’s return made a big difference to the pack and his humbling of Mako Vunipola was an individual tour de force. His Phil Bennett impersonation against Scotland was the neatest bit of Irish sidestepping outside of Riverdance.

CJ Stander - H4: Surely South African farming could spare him for another couple of years. If this was Stander’s swansong it was a mighty impressive one. Worked tirelessly and carried well in all the games, particularly against Wales where he gave the impression of trying to single-handedly compensate for our being a man short.

Johnny Sexton - H5: At the start of the season a poor performance against Wales saw calls for Sexton’s replacement or even retirement reach an all-time high. At the end of it his game management against England made you grateful he never listens to anyone. Still the best Irish No 10 by a mile.

PASS

Iain Henderson - O1: If the dynamism of his best performances under Joe Schmidt is not quite there, it has been replaced by a greater consistency. A key component of the much-improved Irish lineout, like others he saved his best for the last game.

Keith Earls - O2: Another veteran who performed a salvage act on his season. Iffy performances in his first two outings led to rumours of impending international demise. Storming matches against Scotland and England proved those rumours were greatly exaggerated. The try against England was a classic.

Hugo Keenan - 03: Not the finished article with defensive lapses against Scotland a possible warning sign for the future. Yet did enough good things to stake a claim as the heir to Rob Kearney. Soaring take against England to set up the Conan try showcased his greatest strength.

Garry Ringrose - O4: Ordinary level is disappointing from a player of his ability. Showed flashes of his true self against Italy but how difficult is that? An uncertain campaign was epitomised by the hasty loose kick which led to Scotland’s opening try.

Cian Healy - 05: Most of his season seemed like an elongated rehearsal for retirement. The flame seemed to finally have gone out. Yet against England he looked his old self, contributing hugely to a tremendous scrummaging performance. Maybe it was just a last hurrah, but what a last hurrah.

FAIL

Rob Herring - E: Improved against England but too often anonymous. His throw-ins are the main reason for his selection ahead of Ronan Kelleher but that seems a high price to pay in general play.

Josh van der Flier - E: Did nothing particularly wrong but did nothing particularly right either. That’s been the theme of his international career. Honest and willing but never looks like a back row who’d be starting on an international team which wins things. Makes you pine for Dan Leavy.

Jamison Gibson-Park - F: His elevation to number one scrum half in the absence of Murray came as a surprise. It seemed even more surprising after a string of ropey performances. Not entirely his fault as a player whose main strength is his ability to snipe and speed up the game found himself box kicking all day against Scotland. The result was predictable.

James Lowe - NG: Has any player suffered such a precipitous decline in reputation over the course of one campaign? The player we all looked forward to seeing in the Ireland jersey turned out to be the one we couldn’t bear watching. Major questions over his future.