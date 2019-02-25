Eamonn Sweeney: 'Time to face up to cold facts, or pay price of self-delusion'

It bore an uncanny resemblance to the stumbling wins over Namibia and Georgia at the 2007 World Cup, which presaged impending doom in the same way that the words, 'I'll just go out the back and check what that mysterious noise is', foreshadow carnage in a slasher movie.

Rome should have been a routine assignment, providing an opportunity for comforting headlines about critics being answered and right tracks regained. Instead the performance proved that Ireland's previous Six Nations games were not aberrations but part of a worrying pattern.

On the face of it, the 10-point win does not compare badly with the 13 and 11 points Scotland and Wales had to spare over the Italians. But those were very different games. Italy's tries against Scotland came after the winners had run up a 30-point lead. A late try also took the bad look off things against Wales in a match where Italy never led.

They led this one 16-12 at the break and the biggest shock in Six Nations history looked a distinct possibility for over an hour. Perhaps the match's pivotal moment was five minutes into the second half as a buoyant Italy were driving towards the line of an Irish team which looked in some disarray.

Enter Peter O'Mahony with a vital turnover. Five minutes later Ireland regained a lead which they never lost.

Nine minutes from time a trademark O'Mahony lineout steal once more stymied Italy as they threatened the Irish line. The Munster man began the day with two turnovers in the first two minutes. Given the surrounding mediocrity this was a performance almost as impressive, and important, as O'Mahony's tour de force against the All Blacks.

The match's other key turnover was the one executed in the 64th minute by Ultan Dillane, which led to the Murray try that gave Ireland a bonus point and some breathing space.

Dillane carried on wonderfully from his stirring late cameo against Scotland. The bare stats will show that he topped Ireland's tackle count, but they won't show how many of these were hits of a rare juddering ferocity. The Connacht second row is the one player who has enhanced his reputation in the past couple of games.

It's a different story elsewhere. Joe Schmidt's selection of Murray and Johnny Sexton for a third successive match suggested concern about the half-back pairing's atypically listless start to the year.

Yesterday will hardly have stilled his worries. Murray did score a try for the second game in a row, but yet again seemed vulnerable and uncertain.

Just before half-time as an Irish maul rumbled towards the line the scrum half was robbed by opposite number Tito Tebaldi, who led a breakout which ended with Luca Morisi scoring the try which gave Italy their half-time lead.

Near the end of the third quarter another maul saw Murray pickpocketed again. It was a performance in stark contrast to that of Tebaldi, the game's outstanding performer whose assured generalship imbued his team-mates with confidence.

A drop-out sent out on the full and a kick-off which didn't go far enough summed up Sexton's day. You yearned to see what Joey Carbery might have contributed, but with the Munster fly-half rested Schmidt left Sexton on for 78 minutes. Talk during the week of how Jack Carty would get plenty of time once Ireland put the game to bed proved a bit optimistic.

Ireland's present lack of attacking ideas is all the more frustrating because the team's two wingers are in peak form. Jacob Stockdale's try looked like a gift but the Ulsterman's phenomenal power and pace makes all his tries seem a bit easier than they actually are. Keith Earls's score showed the benefits of his perpetual commitment to turning two yards into five.

Earls possesses an abundance of the quality Americans call 'hustle.' It's something sorely lacking elsewhere. Ireland have become prone to the type of mistakes the Schmidt era has been all about eliminating.

The line-out was a shambles, with Sean Cronin called ashore early in the second-half, his chance of another start under Schmidt probably finished. There won't be much talk about the greatness of Quinn Roux's lineout calling after this one.

Handling

Rob Kearney dropped a routine high ball and was caught out in the build-up to both tries. Ireland's handling mistakes, nine by the 42nd minute, greatly outnumbered Italy's. It was a commedia dell'arte of errors.

These are worrying times. Twelve months ago an England team who began the Six Nations ranked No 2 in the world lost form and took a year to find it again. A rugby team can take a long time to turn around if headed in the wrong direction.

The prevalence of reassurances about how everything will be alright on the World Cup night is ominous. This is a venerable piece of Irish self-delusion. It does not end well.

What if the victory over the All Blacks wasn't a springboard for future triumph at all but a glorious swansong for Joe Schmidt? And what if he made a big mistake by revealing his departure? Could this be a major contributor to Ireland's current uncertain state?

Perhaps. What we do know is that Ireland are only a pale shadow of themselves. If they don't improve rapidly they'll be sleeping with the fishes in Cardiff.

Irish Independent