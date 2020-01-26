Eamonn Sweeney: 'The Six Nations could go either way for Andy Farrell. Let's see what he's made of'

This time 12 months ago Irish rugby had reached an all-time peak in terms of achievement, international esteem and popularity at home. As the season began anticipation was virtually unbounded with World Cup success seeming a distinct possibility for the de facto world number one side.

There was even serious debate about whether rugby was poised to become the most popular game in the country. The team and the sport which had got everything right were heading towards apotheosis in the land of the rising sun.

What followed was probably, in terms of the disjunction between expectation and achievement, the most disappointing year ever put in by any Irish team. Just how disappointing only became really clear once the dust had settled after the World Cup.

Because, right up to the moment when the All Blacks humiliated Ireland in the Ajinomoto Stadium, there were still plenty of takers for the argument that everything would be alright on the World Cup night. In Joe They Trusted.

But what we'd actually witnessed in 2019 was an inexorable process of deterioration. As Joe Schmidt's team lurched from heavy Six Nations defeats by England and Wales to humiliation at Twickenham to catastrophe against Japan and to the final abject surrender against New Zealand, the dreams of Irish rugby rotted in front of us. This wasn't 'a bad day at the office,' this was Napoleon's retreat from Moscow.

The precipitous decline in Schmidt's reputation is summed up by the fact that, while this time last year the appointment of Andy Farrell was praised for the continuity it would provide, these days the new boss's main strength is apparently his difference from his predecessor.

When Farrell was appointed it must have seemed a dream job. Yet he's going to be under more pressure than initially envisaged. Not 'You're getting sacked in the morning if we don't win the Grand Slam' type pressure, but pressure nonetheless. He was, after all, the second in command during last year's disaster.

Schmidt's premature announcement of his impending resignation seemed a contributory factor to that disaster. A mediocre Six Nations campaign would raise the possibility that Farrell's appointment, made before the World Cup could be taken into account, might also have been premature. Especially when Leinster's current form has seen the reputation of the Leo Cullen/Stuart Lancaster ticket go up another notch.

It'll be fascinating to see what kind of personal stamp the new manager puts on the team. Schmidt's decision to keep selecting out of form players last year saw him pigeonholed as irredeemably conservative. But that wasn't entirely fair. Perhaps the two biggest individual contributors to Ireland's Grand Slam season, Jacob Stockdale and James Ryan, were young inexperienced players whose introduction to the Six Nations represented a bold move by the manager.

Even Schmidt's decision to stick with the tried and tested last year represented a kind of gamble. Like a man who keeps betting on the same number at the roulette wheel as his losses steadily mount, the Ireland boss seemed convinced that his luck was bound to change eventually and prove he'd been right all along.

So which route will Farrell take? The signals are conflicting. His inclusion of the likes of Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Jack O'Donoghue, Ronan Kelleher and Tom O'Toole and the exclusion of Rob Kearney, Rhys Ruddock and Jordi Murphy seems to privilege potential over experience. But the selection of Johnny Sexton as captain, instead of someone like James Ryan, indicates a more conservative bent.

So did the selection of the underperforming Bundee Aki and Chris Farrell ahead of Stuart McCloskey, perhaps the form Irish centre in the Champions Cup. Farrell's injury situation has enabled the coach to remedy this oversight, which is a stroke of luck.

Andy Farrell's opening team selection this week will tell a lot about his intentions, which is why it will be one of the most intriguing in years. Take scrumhalf. The wait for Conor Murray's best form to reappear was 2019's version of Waiting for Godot. Like Godot, it never turned up. Murray's continued selection could only be justified on the grounds that there was no alternative.

But now an outstanding one has presented himself. John Cooney's electrifying form for Ulster in the Champions Cup, where he's top points scorer and joint second top try scorer, is a remarkable response to his omission from the World Cup squad. No other scrumhalf has been anywhere like as impressive. Continuing to select Murray ahead of Cooney will merely show the fear of change which proved so costly last year.

The back row presents a similar dilemma. CJ Stander has become a gravely diminished force, perhaps not surprisingly given the physical toll exacted by the fearless way in which he's played the game. It was notable, for example, how marginal a figure he cut in Munster's defeat by Racing. When Munster were camped on the French line early in the second half, it seemed prime Stander territory yet no decisive intervention was forthcoming.

Leinster's Caelan Doris, on the other hand, has been one of the season's great successes. Powerful, athletic and intelligent, Doris ranks far ahead of Stander at the moment in everything except experience. Peter O'Mahony has also looked jaded over the last year whereas in Leinster's Champions Cup win over Lyon, Max Deegan looked the complete back-row forward and one especially suited to the more expansive game Garry Ringrose has suggested Farrell intends on playing.

Is picking both Doris and Deegan for the Scotland game a step too far considering that neither player was making the Leinster team this time last year? Or is it the kind of selection that could energise the Irish pack the way the introduction of James Ryan did two years ago?

A similar choice has to be made at hooker where Ireland are entering unknown territory following the retirement of Rory Best and Sean Cronin. The conservative choice here is Rob Herring but this might be a case of what the English call Buggins' Turn, given that the Ulster number two was never good enough to challenge either Best or Cronin. The dynamic young Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher seems to offer a great deal more so why delay his inevitable elevation?

Then there's the case of Stockdale, who managed to go almost an entire year without scoring a try and looks woefully short of confidence, even in a much improved Ulster team. On his day the Ulster winger has the greatest upside of any Irish back, but perhaps Andrew Conway, who's somehow managed to enhance his reputation in struggling Munster and Ireland teams, might be a better option.

Farrell has little choice but to put his faith in Sexton, though the out-half has never played as badly as he did at the World Cup and continues to be hampered by injury. Had Joey Carberry been fully fit he could have taken over but the Munster out-half has been even unluckier than his Leinster counterpart.

A fully fit and functioning Sexton greatly increases Ireland's chances of a successful Six Nations so he's worth the risk in the circumstances. But a return to top form at this stage would be the most remarkable achievement of the number 10's remarkable career.

The schedule has been kind to Ireland. The ever-obliging Scots are exactly the kind of opposition to ease a team into the Six Nations next Saturday while Wales, who come to Dublin a week later, are an entirely different proposition away from Cardiff and will feel the loss of Warren Gatland.

A true test of Ireland's worth may not arrive until the trip to Twickenham on February 23. Eddie Jones last week declared his intention of turning England into "the greatest team the game of rugby has ever seen," which seems a bit premature considering they've won just five of their last 10 Six Nations games.

It says everything about England that while their magnificent win over the All Blacks in the World Cup semi-final did not wholly come as a surprise, neither did their collapse in the final against South Africa. The team's personality - manic, expansive and perhaps a bit insecure under all the bluster - mirrors that of their head coach.

At their best England can reach a level accessible to no other Six Nations team, but their perpetual flakiness means Ireland have a shot at regaining the title. Second would be no disgrace, anything below that would represent underachievement. Paris will be as exacting as ever, though talk of a French revival, when they've won just two matches in four of the last five championships, seems un peu ill-founded.

Previous disappointing Irish World Cup showings in 2007 and 2015 were followed by disappointing Six Nations campaigns. On the other hand, the freshness of approach brought by Joe Schmidt and Declan Kidney in their debut seasons led to title victories.

It could go either way for Andy Farrell. Let's see what he's made of.

