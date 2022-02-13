Dupont’s vision key in glory for Galthie

The hype in France about Les Bleus is real. Are they perfect? No, far from it but, wow, they can do things that others can only dream about.

They have a young team with serious depth and the decision of their management to go to Australia last summer without the front-liners looks to have been an inspired choice. Their full-back and goal kicker for example, Melvyn Jaminet, was playing Pro D2 last year but proved himself on that tour.

The power and individual talent they have is ridiculous. At the forefront of that is the current world player of the year, Antoine Dupont. Over the last three seasons his club, Toulouse, have won 84pc of their games when he has played and only 45pc when he doesn’t. He could easily end up having the same effect on the win/loss ratio at international level, as his influence on the game yesterday was incredible.

When Jamison Gibson-Park put in a poor box-kick from the kick-off, Dupont saw that there was an opportunity for a quick throw-in and France threw two long passes to create momentum down the opposite wing. Two phases later Dupont was catching a beautiful blind one-handed offload from his Romain Ntamack and he was under the posts and setting the tone for France.

Dupont was a constant threat around the ruck, but he had the vision to see where the space was further out and one pass to his Damian Penaud was majestic. When Ireland tried to find space in the backfield it was Dupont who was there to cover and run it back with interest. He had Covid in January and I felt that when he left the field we had a chance but to be fair, Maxime Lucu had an armchair ride as the French bench started to win collisions and put them on the front foot again after Ireland had a really good third quarter.

The fear before the match was about dealing with the French power and physicality over the 80 minutes. This is Ireland’s most athletic team of all time but there is a difference in athleticism when we have to go to the bench. Ireland has plenty of experience in veterans like Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray but it’s fair to say our bench is more suited to protecting a lead than chasing one.

Fabien Galthie changed his whole front-five by the 55th minute but we had to keep Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter on until the 73rd minute. Rónan Kelleher left the field early with an injury and his replacement Dan Sheehan was outstanding. He may lack the size of a Marchand or Peato Mauvaka, his opposite numbers yesterday, but his footwork and pace are special. The French captain Gregory Alldritt was the man of the match and I felt that he, along with his back-row partnersm had the upper hand on our starting back-row, which is rare for us.

Last year all the chat amongst the pundits was about how many offloads teams were throwing. This year it’s about the ruck speed and Ireland had the fastest ruck speed going into this game, with France second fastest. I haven’t got accurate data yet but I would be shocked if the stats don’t match what my eyes tell me.

France disrupted our ruck ball more than any other team has over the last ten matches. They used a mixture of massive two-man hits, Jackal threats and very aggressive counter-rucking that slowed our ball and led to some key turnovers. The most crucial of those was in our own 22 as we set up to box-kick and two phases later, Cyril Baille was smashing three Irish tacklers out of the way to score.

Despite a set-piece that creaked, being matched and sometimes over-powered, how did we get so close to winning? That was down to the incredible character that this team showed.

Mack Hansen did brilliantly for his try and Gibson-Park showed for his try how dangerous he is when the ruck speed is fast. Joey Carbery can be very happy with his contribution and his goal-kicking was excellent under pressure. Our attacking game did stretch France at times but such was the threat at the ruck that we rarely really felt comfortable enough to go through multiple phases and be ruthless from further out.

Ireland will reflect on the decision in the 72nd minute to kick for goal when we were six points behind. We had scored a try from an excellent maul when we kicked to the corner earlier and I felt that it was a bit of a conservative decision.

Carbery’s kick, however, did earn a losing bonus point, which could be crucial at the end of the Championship. Yesterday’s loss is far from fatal. Farrell and his coaching group know they had an opportunity to see how the best defence coach in the world, Shaun Edwards, tried to stop them and from a scrum point of view, we will need to find a way to overcome a huge weight deficit. Better to be exposed to these things now and still have a real chance rather than at a later stage when there is no time to come back. There’s still a lot to look forward to.