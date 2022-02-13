| 7.6°C Dublin

Dupont’s vision key in glory for Galthie

Bernard Jackman

Irish must find way to overcome deficit

Hugo Keenan of Ireland is tackled by Antoine Dupont of France during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

The hype in France about Les Bleus is real. Are they perfect? No, far from it but, wow, they can do things that others can only dream about.

They have a young team with serious depth and the decision of their management to go to Australia last summer without the front-liners looks to have been an inspired choice. Their full-back and goal kicker for example, Melvyn Jaminet, was playing Pro D2 last year but proved himself on that tour.

