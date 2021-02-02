Double blow for Ireland as Doris and Roux ruled out of Wales clash through injury​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Caelan Doris has been ruled out of Ireland's Six nations opener against Wales. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Ireland have been dealt a double blow ahead of Sunday's Six Nations opener against Wales, as Caelan Doris and Quinn Roux have been ruled out through injury.

As a result, Andy Farrell has called up two uncapped exciting young players with Gavin Coombes and Ryan Baird training with the squad this week.

Both Doris and Roux have returned to their respective provinces and will be further assessed.

Doris has previously had issues around head injuries and having flagged some symptoms, which the IRFU say “could be associated with concussion”, the 22-year-old has “returned to Leinster to allow his symptoms to be appropriately assessed and investigated.”

Read More

Doris was expected to start at No 8 in the Principality Stadium this weekend and his absence is now set to force Farrell into reshuffling the make-up of his back-row.

Coombes has earned a deserved first call-up after his excellent form with Munster, while Leinster's Jack Conan will have been disappointed not to have gotten the nod.

Roux has a neck issue that has hampered him in recent days, which has meant the lock has returned to Connacht.

Baird will provide second-row cover, and like Coombes, the talented 21-year-old Leinster lock will aim to impress the Ireland coaches.

The IRFU have said that all other players are expected to train this week. The Ireland team to play Wales on Sunday will be announced on Friday.

Online Editors