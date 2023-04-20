Dorothy Wall ruled out as Greg McWilliams makes three changes for daunting visit of England in Six Nations

Dorothy Wall has been ruled out of Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations game against England at Musgrave Park on Saturday because of injury.

Wall has been replaced by Brittany Hogan in the back row, one of three changes made by head coach Greg McWilliams from the team that started the 24-7 defeat to Italy in Parma last weekend.

The two other changes are in the backline. Vicky Irwin replaces Anna McGann in the centre while Molly Scuffil-McCabe is named at scrum-half, with Ailsa Hughes dropping out of the matchday squad. Utility half-back Nicole Cronin is on the bench after pulling out before the round two game against France at Musgrave Park because of injury.

Ireland are fifth in the table with zero points after three consecutive defeats in the tournament, while England, the number one-ranked team in the world, are top of the table with a maximum of 15 points.

England head coach Simon Middleton named his team yesterday, and even allowing for the absence of some experienced players through injury, was able to select a starting 15 with a combination of 485 caps. In contrast, the Ireland starting 15 has 185 caps in total.

“We are under no illusions of the size of the task ahead of us with a world-class England team coming to Cork, but this is a test we will embrace and relish.

"We are aiming to get better week-on-week and the squad remain focused on our process, preparation and attitude,” McWilliams said. “We are excited to be back at Musgrave Park in front of our supporters, and their backing at this stage of our development as a team is hugely valued.”

Ireland (v England): Lauren Delany, Aoife Doyle, Aoife Dalton, Vicky Irwin, Natasja Behan; Dannah O’Brien, Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney, Nichola Fryday, (capt), Sam Monaghan; Brittany Hogan, Grace Moore, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird. Reps: Clara Nielson, Sadhbh McGrath, Kathryn Buggy, Hannah O’Connor, Jo Brown, Nicole Cronin, Anna McGann, Méabh Deely