Dorothy Wall and Linda Djougang expected to be fit for Ireland’s final Women’s Six Nations against Scotland

Dorothy Wall and Linda Djougang are both expected to be fit for Ireland’s final game of this year’s Women’s Six Nations against Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday evening, according to Ireland senior coach John McKee.

Wall was ruled out of last weekend’s game against England with an ankle injury but McKee said she was in “full training today”.

Djougang went off for a HIA in the first half last Saturday. McKee says the prop is “tracking well” in her return to play protocols and expects her to be available this weekend.

Utility half-back Nicole Cronin is unlikely to play. She picked up an injury during the warm-up last Saturday and Ailsa Hughes was a late addition to the bench.

Ireland are last in the Women’s Six Nations table on zero points after four consecutive defeats in this year’s tournament and are facing into a possible bottom-of-the-table finish for the first time since 2004.

Ireland’s game with Scotland is the last game on the final day so they will know the outcome of Italy’s game at home to Wales before they play.

Italy are fifth in the table on four points with Scotland in fourth place on five points following their bonus win over Italy in round four.

“On the results, it’s been a disappointing campaign. There’s been things in games that we can take positivity out of as well. There has been a progress across the tournament. This week, yeah, it’s a cup game,” McKee said today.

“We’ve got to go to their place so that’s a challenge. The important thing for us this week is to bring a lot of energy for the whole group collectively to go to Scotland with a really positive attitude.”

McKee says the Ireland line-out will have to improve against Scotland with line-outs lost at key moments against England last weekend.

“Some of our calls weren't the best calls to make. That was last week, and we'll look forward to this week. We have a lineout session this afternoon, so we'll be looking at being a lot sharper in that area,” he said.

"Scotland are quite a different team to England, they were able to exert a lot of pressure in that area. Scotland are a different team with different defensive systems.

"Hopefully we can get our drill spot on and we can have a couple of things up our sleeve that they won’t expect.

“Scotland play a very fast style of play, they like to play up-tempo, they've got some really good launch plays to get their plans into action.

"We're going to have to be really switched on around our defence, and not allow them to get overlaps on the edge, because they're very quick and play a fast game.”