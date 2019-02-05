Sky Sports pundit Stuart Barnes is predicting another Six Nations upset this weekend as Ireland prepare to bounce back against Scotland.

'Does Joe Schmidt have a plan B?' - Stuart Barnes tips Scotland to inflict more misery on Ireland

Ireland travel to Murrayfield on Saturday looking to keep their title defence alive after suffering a comprehensive 32-20 defeat to England at the Aviva Stadium last weekend.

After entering the game as favourites, Ireland were turned over by Eddie Jones' men and now face a tough trip to Scotland.

Writing on the Sky Sports website, Stuart Barners said that he wants to see whether Joe Schmidt has a plan B, and thinks that Scotland could have enough to hand Ireland a second defeat in-a-row.

"Ireland's pick and drive game withered under the sustained physical fire of England," Barnes said.

"They lost the front foot and with it the platform from which Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton usually operate (it is worth pointing out both half-backs have been coming back from injuries and appeared far from their usual selves, front or back foot ball).

"Scotland's performance divides critics. The three late Italian tries convinced plenty in the press room in the bowels of the Aviva Stadium that Ireland would have few problems. Others, put me in this camp, thought Scotland appeared a good team with an outstanding back three and a creative midfield.

"I'll be intrigued to see whether Ireland play with a little less restraint and a little more off loading ambition than has been their way through their winning run of games. Does Joe have a Plan B? That's the big question for Saturday afternoon.

"Let's take a diverging view in Scotland and tip Gregor Townsend's Scottish team to inflict what many might view as a shock on an Ireland side under pressure."

