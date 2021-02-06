| 4.8°C Dublin

Do Wales' Ire-breathing dragons have the quality to match their fury?

The negative depiction of this group of Welsh players is likely to prompt a strong reaction in Cardiff tomorrow

Alun Wyn-Jones of Wales, left, and Peter O'Mahony of Ireland tussle during the Autumn Nations Cup match in Dublin last year. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Alun Wyn-Jones of Wales, left, and Peter O'Mahony of Ireland tussle during the Autumn Nations Cup match in Dublin last year. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

David Kelly

How bleak is their valley?

The conundrum for Wales is that they worry they have not yet plumbed fully the depths of their despair, let alone negotiated a way of emerging from the slump.

For Wayne Pivac, who is nominally charged with arresting the accelerating decline in time to pitch a realistic challenge for the next World Cup, the fear is that a third successive window of disappointment could see him turfed from the role before the summer.

