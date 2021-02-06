Do Wales' Ire-breathing dragons have the quality to match their fury?

How bleak is their valley?

The conundrum for Wales is that they worry they have not yet plumbed fully the depths of their despair, let alone negotiated a way of emerging from the slump.

For Wayne Pivac, who is nominally charged with arresting the accelerating decline in time to pitch a realistic challenge for the next World Cup, the fear is that a third successive window of disappointment could see him turfed from the role before the summer.

Welsh rugby expects and the Kiwi knows more than anyone the intensity of the demands placed upon his shoulders and those of his struggling squad.

A few years back, in his early days as Scarlets coach, he met the local supporters for one of those early-season question and answer sessions when there came from the floor a question to which there was no immediate answer.

“When is it time for you to consider your position as head coach?” Scarlets had played just one league game, an opening-day loss against Munster.

It reminded you of the time when a Leinster supporter burst into a press conference in Treviso one afternoon and asked a similar question of Joe Schmidt.

Eight months later, Scarlets destroyed Munster in the final of the Guinness PRO14 to cap a campaign brimming with blistering attacking intent and ferocious forward intent.

The customer isn’t always right.

There will be none in Cardiff’s normally throbbing Principality Stadium tomorrow afternoon but the mood music will be ominous nonetheless should his side slip up on the opening day: harbingers of doom have better reason to be suspicious now.

A horrendous 2020, darkened by the looming shadow of Warren Gatland’s departure, produced just two wins, against Italy and Georgia.

The defeats, whether to Scotland or France, England or Wales, exposed different deficiencies each time – scrum (Ireland), defence (France), breakdown (Scotland) or lineout (take your pick).

There is some quiet confidence that if Wales can get everything right on the day they can produce a performance belying their malaise.

The more obvious concern is that if all their frailties accumulate in just one afternoon, carnage may unfold.

In a championship where momentum is key, Wales, who must travel three times this spring, are extremely vulnerable. As is their coach.

“This is a must-win for Wales and for Pivac,” says the gifted former utility back James Hook, now working in the Academy for the resurgent Ospreys franchise in Swansea.

“If this season does not go well, questions will be asked.”

Having begun his reign seeking to translate the stirring Scarlets’ play-book into an ignition of something more resembling the 1970s Grand Slammers rather than Gatland’s formidable, if ultra-functional operation, Pivac soon realised his foundations were built upon sand.

The departure of Shaun Edwards was almost as enervating as Gatland’s; replacement Byron Hayward got the bullet two games into the Autumn Nations Cup, while Sam Warburton had already dipped his toe into the camp before promptly withdrawing from the chilly waters.

There were signs of promise in the autumn, with Pivac introducing a host of fresh faces but it may seem a sign of a coach feeling the pressure that he and attack coach Stephen Jones will seek to start this year with a much less ambitious approach than that which heralded 2020.

“The Autumn Nations Cup was a period of development, but this now is performance rugby as it is the Six Nations,” warned Steve Philips, Pivac’s hirer and firer at Union HQ.

And so, in an attempt to go back to basics, Pivac is going back to the future.

This is their most experienced test line-up of all time; buoyed by inspirational skipper Alun Wyn Jones’ earlier-than-expected return, there are 874 caps between them.

Welsh colleagues noticed the poor body language between captain and coach, even at a virtual remove during last week’s launch.

It is not only the captain reaching into his past to produce his best in the present, but the coach, too. The obvious first sign is in the back-row, with the fearsome three Lions of Justin Tipuric, Dan Lydiate and Toby Faletau reunited to wreak their former havoc on Ireland’s back-row.

Under Gatland, Edwards’ defence, augmented by their relentless possession game, was predicated upon their back-row’s ability to secure their own ball and spoil the opposition’s; they will not fear Ireland’s trio tomorrow.

Josh Navidi, despite a lack of game-time, is also primed from the bench to replicate the stunning impact he provided to this fixture in 2019 in Cardiff, a venue where even Joe Schmidt could not produce a championship success.

“With Dan Lydiate back, Wales will hope to be defensively stronger but that will be only one facet of the game,” stresses Hook.

“Attacking-wise we need go-forward ball and this is almost as important an area for players such as Dan who will carry well and hopefully we can get that platform.

“We had plenty of possession against England in the autumn for example but mostly we ended up going backwards. That wasn’t so much the case against Ireland and that is the concern which needs to be addressed , as well as fixing the other issues such as set-piece.

“Wayne had tried to effect a significant change in style and game-plan but for any team trying to bring an expansive game forward, especially in a Six Nations, you need go-forward ball. It’s quite simple.”

Ireland have suffered similarly in their post-Schmidt vacuum but, while the fault-lines were crudely exposed against better French and English teams, they held sufficiently to beat other rivals.

Recruiting Paul O’Connell is a similar attempt by the Irish to return to a semblance of their structured former selves, with players struggling to adapt to an environment where coaching control was loosened.

They have a firmer base upon which to build in this campaign; Wales must attempt to reboot by dipping into the muscle memories of a time when the won a Grand Slam and reached a World Cup semi-final.

Pivac is seeking to construct a brighter future through the prism of the past, with Dan Biggar offering steadiness at out-half in the absence of sorely missed Gareth Anscombe, compared to the impishness of a Jarrod Evans; also too in George North’s imposing personality, even if the winger is pitched in the midfield.

The emphasis, clearly, is on imposing physicality in an effort to turn this contest into the sort of arm-wrestles which have suffocated the last three Irish sides that have come to this city and departed empty-handed.

Even in an empty stadium, though, it will be difficult to escape the noise from the Valleys and beyond should Wales not preserve that proud recent record.

“I’m representing a group of people and a country that is very, very proud of their national team (who are) very passionate and love the game as we all do,” said Pivac yesterday. “And I wouldn’t want it any other way to be quite honest. We know exactly where we’re at. We don’t need to be told. We know the pressure’s building in terms of expectations and results.”

He is asked by throwaway comments on Irish radio about his “rubbish” side being “annihilated” but his own concerns are too pressing.

“We’ll have a chat about that at full-time,” says the former policeman.

Time for the Dragons to face ire with fire.