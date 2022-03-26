Disappointment for Ireland as late Wales surge gets new era off to a losing start

A sun-drenched RDS provided the perfect setting for the dawning of a new era for women's rugby in this country, and while Ireland came up short, there was every reason to feel optimistic about what the future might hold.

Having led for most of the game, in the end, Wales' power told as they struck for three late tries to break Irish hearts.

In the build-up, Greg McWilliams spoke about how he wanted his new-look team to play entertaining rugby that supporters could be proud of, and even though it wasn't perfect, a record crowd of 6,113 were treated to some thrilling rugby.

As starting points go, this was an encouraging first outing, as Ireland's skill level was unrecognisable from last year's mess.

Knowing they were up against a bigger pack, Ireland looked to shift the point of attack and they got plenty of joy out of the expansive approach.

France will bring even more physicality next week, but for now, McWilliams and his players will rue one that got away.

The forwards, led by the outstanding Linda Djougang, worked their socks off, while they also brought more subtle touches in their attempts to play a high-tempo game.

On her return to the international stage, Dorothy Wall was a wrecking ball, as her pace and power regularly put Ireland on the front foot. Nicole Cronin and Stacey Flood dove-tailed well, as Eve Higgins on their outside was excellent.

Ireland's discipline was an issue throughout and having coughed up some cheap penalties, it hampered their early momentum.

As she did throughout, Neve Jones set the tone in defence, as the Ireland hooker hammered off the line, smashing red jerseys backwards, with her team-mates visibly feeding off that infectious energy.

Ireland grew in confidence and with the attack shape looking more fluid, we saw the value of playing with dual play-makers.

Higgins made the initial break and as the Welsh defence scrambled to recover, Ireland stayed patient until Flood pulled the trigger. Spotting Murphy Crowe in space out wide, Flood fired a lovely skip pass to the winger, who still had plenty of work to do.

But as she has proved so often on the Sevens stage, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe knows her way to the try line, and the winger showed her class to score the opening try. Cronin brilliantly converted from wide on the touchline to hand Ireland a deserved 7-0 lead.

Wales soon hit back, however. The visitors went to the maul off a five-metre lineout and after Ireland had opted to challenge in the air, they weren't set for the maul, as Carys Phillips dotted down. Elinor Snowsill was unable to level things up.

To Ireland's credit, they responded brilliantly. Nichola Fryday punched a hole in the defence and with Sam Monaghan following it up with another big carry, the Ireland lock then produced a moment of sheer class, as her sensational offload found the onrushing Djougang, who was never going to be stopped from close range.

Cronin had the much easier task of converting this time as Ireland took a 14-5 lead into the break.

Wales looked much slicker in attack after the restart and they twice went close before their pressure eventually told when Jasmine Joyce scored out wide to bring it back to a four-point game.

The crowd was brought to its feet when Beibhinn Parsons was sprung from the bench in the 54th minute and they were soon up again when Ireland struck for their third try, against the run of play.

Having worked their way out of their own half and into the Welsh 22 for the first time in the second-half, McWilliams' side showed their clinical edge. Flood linked brilliantly with Eimear Considine, who timed her return pass to perfection, as Flood finished well.

Wales' maul was a real weapon and although Ireland had done well to repel their power on previous attempts, they were unable to stop Donna Rose scoring.

Trailing 19-15 with 15 minutes remaining, Wales' task was helped when Ireland were forced to finish the game with 14 players, as Eimear Considine was harshly sent to the bin.

Ireland were clinging on for dear life, and their resistance was eventually broken as Rose got over for the bonus point try and Robyn Wilkins added the extras to put her side into the lead for the first time.

Hannah Jones rubbed salt in the wounds with a fifth try in the closing stages, as Wales ran out winners on a scoreline that did not reflect Ireland's efforts.

Scorers – Ireland: Murphy Crowe, Djougang, Flood 1 try each, Cronin 2 tries. Wales: Rose 2 tries, Phillips, Joyce, Jones 1 try each, Wilkins 1 con.

IRELAND – E Considine; AL Murphy Crowe (B Parsons 54), E Higgins, S Flood, L Mulhall (E Breen 63); N Cronin, A Reilly (K Dane 59); L Djougang, N Jones, K O’Dwyer (C Pearse 54); N Fryday (capt) (H O’Connor 79), S Monaghan; D Wall, E McMahon, B Hogan (A McGann 62).

WALES – K Powell; L Neumann, H Jones, K Lake, J Joyce; E Snowsill (R Wilkins 70), K Bevan ( F Lewis, 55); G Pyrs (C Hope 55), C Phillips (K Jones 52), C Hale (D Rose 62); N John (S Harries 52), G Crabb; A Butchers, A Calendar (B Lewis 62), S Lillicrap (capt).

REF – K Roche (USA)