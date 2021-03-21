We’ll not trot out the obvious – best wine saved till last or any such hyperbole – but certainly as ‘total’ Irish performances against the ‘auld enemy go, this was right up there.

Croke Park in 2007 will, from an Irish perspective, always stand alone but in a pure rugby context, whereby one team outfoxed, outclassed and yes, outmuscled highly fancied opponents, this was special.

What a shame there wasn’t a heaving full house to witness what transpired because even in the barren atmosphere of a ghostly stadium the shivers still ran up the spine of those of us of green persuasion so privileged to be present.

For me, the litmus test for all Irish games, home or away, is how I feel leaving the stadium and on Saturday it felt good. No, scratch that – it felt great, truly great.

If ever an Irish sporting performance was needed to lift the mood of the nation then this was it. Following on from Cheltenham at the end of ‘Paddy’s week’ the timing – but more specifically the depth and quality delivered – was spectacular.

Beating the Scots last week was the make-or-break game for us in this championship. It was must-win and the manner in which we did – coming back at the death – made it character-forming.

To that end, beating England wasn’t in the same ‘must-win’ territory. Yes, in terms of individual and collective squad desire, but much more in terms of quality of performance that could offer something tangible going forward. Something to suggest that maybe, just maybe, we are on the right road or certainly a new road out of the abysmal cul de sac that was the Japanese journey 18 months ago.

So at the outset let us credit the coaching staff for delivering a quality of performance and comprehensive victory that offers a definite light at the end of this dark and seemingly never-ending tunnel and one which, up to now, has been underscored by a mind-numbing kicking strategy. If there is to be a new beginning post-World Cup 2019 then this surely is it.

Read More

I don’t know Andy Farrell but along with the players I like him and I like what I’m hearing through them. He is a down-to-earth, dyed-in-the-wool Lancastrian but as one brought up on the white rose side of the Pennines we’ll forgive him that accident of birth!

Throughout this campaign some of the fare served up by Ireland has been baffling but the one consistent theme has been loyalty to the head coach.

That said, bringing in Paul O’Connell has proved a masterstroke. Different coaches have different ways of preparing teams in differing codes and at differing levels but watching O’Connell drill Ireland on match-day prior to kick-off is like watching Joe Schmidt in terms of ‘one in, all in’ intensity.

It is an essential tenet to Irish rugby’s performance since time immemorial. On Saturday, despite a nervy start by both sides, one kicked on in terms of motivation with the other left behind. In the end, and despite being reduced to 13, the better prepared, more tactically astute team took the spoils every bit as convincingly as the scoreline suggests.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton were immense in executing that tactical strategy and if there is to be a Lions plane to South Africa this summer, I will be astonished if both are not on board.

You are only as good as your last game and on this occasion all the big performances were in green with England’s main problems at the breakdown and, ironically, at out-half and both centre positions. George Ford, in direct contrast to Sexton, had a game best forgotten.

The Saracens cancer has also seeped into England’s camp with the Vunipola brothers in particular a shadow of their former selves. England more than any other nation, South Africa included, depend on that power dominance up front.

It is perhaps unfair to single out individual Irish players in what truly was a total squad performance. However from Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne (our player of the Championship) through Jack Conan, Murray, Sexton, Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw (second only to Beirne as our most consistent performer), Keith Earls and Hugo Keenan, all the leaders were in green.

Despite the enforced absence of James Ryan, when Maro Itoje is the third best lock on show then you know your forward pack to be in a good place. I have always abhorred the project player principle – at least football’s ‘plastic paddies’ have some form of blood connection, however tenuous that might be. Rugby’s contractual equivalent stinks. That said, we wish CJ Stander all the very best going forward.

Onward and upward after a great week for Irish sport. Unlike Cheltenham, no silverware but a meaningful step in the right direction.