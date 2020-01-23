Des Berry: 'What's in store for Ireland's uncapped hopefuls in the Six Nations'

In February 2000, Ireland were in tourmoil, heads spinning from the despair at the World Cup exit to Argentina the previous October.

Just like this year, the Irish were looking to begin a new era in the Six Nations, that time against England at Twickenham.

Gatland considered his options and decided to hold fire on sweeping changes, paying the price with a withering 50-18 defeat to the English.

What then? The two-week break gave the Kiwi just enough time to consider his future and that of his players.

The decision was made to introduce five new caps Peter Stringer, Ronan O'Gara, Shane Horgan, John Hayes and Simon Easterby.

The pre-match photo of Mick Galwey gripping Stringer and O'Gara in his mighty mits is an image that has endured to this day, their boyish looks suggesting it was too soon.

Mick Galwey, centre, with Peter Stringer, left, and Ronan O'Gara before the Six Nations clash with Italy at Lansdowne Road back in March 2000. Photo: Damien Eagers/Sportsfile

Not to worry, that 'Famous Five' would all go on to become leaders in their own right, Easterby standing as Andy Farrell's right-hand man going into this Six Nations.

Ireland coach Farrell reduced his Christmas 'stocktake' to a solid squad of 35 with five uncapped fellows. There is absolutely no chance of all five being thrown in against Scotland on Saturday week.

What is expected of each? Who can make an immediate impact?

Rónan Kelleher

1 Ronan Kelleher

The Leinster hooker has simply done what his talent and physical domination have aways deemed more likely than not.

The public call for fresh meat would be met with the installation of Kelleher into a front row in which he would be flanked by Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong.

The possible return of Devin Toner would provide Kelleher with a lineout savant for security to partner James Ryan in what would be an all-Leinster front five.

For all that, the fact he has not played since before Christmas makes it more pragmatic to start the Six Nations behind Rob Herring.

Prediction for Scotland: Bench

Doris’ Day: Caelan Doris in action for Leinster. Photo: Sportsfile

2 Caelan Doris

Doris is seen as an out-and-out number eight in the mould of the remarkably consistent Jamie Heaslip.

This specialist tag is borne out by the fact all 21 of his Leinster starts have come in his natural position.

So much of how Farrell will use Doris and Deegan will revolve around the role of CJ Stander.

A review of Stander's 38 caps for Ireland reveals how he packed down on the blindside for all 14 caps until Heaslip left a hole that had to be filled.

Since then, he has stepped up to make the majority of his Ireland appearances, 18 starts from 24 further caps, as the anchorman at eight.

But, Farrell invited not one, but two eights, Doris and Deegan, to show what they've got to offer to his squad for the Six Nations.

If the coach is going to pursue a ball-playing style, Stander could be better suited to a station on the flank where his special brand of physicality and work rate can be a driving force.

This could pit Stander against O'Mahony for the number six shirt where the latter's lineout supremacy could be compensated for by either Deegan or Doris.

Prediction for Scotland: Doris to start

Caelan Doris, left, and Max Deegan are battling for Leinster and now Ireland places. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

3 Max Deegan

Deegan is a versatile loose forward who can play six, and has played seven, making him ideal as a bench player against Scotland on February 1st.

The breakdown of his Leinster contributions is interesting, 19 starts at eight, eleven at six and three at seven.

The make-up of Ireland's loose-forward sextet includes Josh van der Flier as the clear and obvious starter at openside with no obvious next man up in that position.

Deegan and Jack O'Donoghue do provide a versatile set of skills that can be used from the bench.

Then again, the former has improved through the season to be neck-and-neck with Doris at Leinster.

It could just come down to whether Farrell rates Deegan above Doris.

Prediction for Scotland: Bench

Billy Burns of Ulster runs in to score his side's second try despite the tackle of Peter Robb of Connacht during the recent Guinness PRO14 Round 9 match against Connacht at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

4 Billy Burns

The rise of the Ulster out-half has come as a much-needed boost for Farrell.

Joey Carbery has been laid low by yet another injury blow and Jack Carty has been undermined by inconsistency, allowing Burns to move up the queue.

The medial ligament injury to Jonathan Sexton did add to Ireland's uncertainty in the most influential position.

Sexton is confident of making it back for Scotland and, as captain, would automatically slot into the starter's spot.

Ross Byrne has done more than enough to be second-choice on match day.

This will leave Burns outside the 23 unless Sexton does not come through training.

Prediction: Outside the 23

Tom O'Toole

5 Tom O'Toole

The pecking order is firmly established at tight-head, Tadhg Furlong holding a strong lead over Andrew Porter.

They will both take shifting as Porter has shown the benefit of starting for Leinster to close the gap on The Lion.

Even so, the promotion of Ulster's 21-year-old over the head of John Ryan is a fine reward for faring so well in the Champions Cup, although forced off early against Bath last Saturday.

This involvement will be a learning experience for the novice, getting to work with scrum coach John Fogarty and forwards coach Simon Easterby.

Prediction for Scotland: Outside the 23

