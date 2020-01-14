Des Berry: 'Three options, three strategies - why one big selection call will reveal a lot about the new Ireland'

Essentially, coach Andy Farrell is considering empowering players to play what's in front of them, not just what's on the menu.

It looks like Ireland are going to move away from their previous commitment to all-out combat and death by a thousand rucks against any and all opponents.

As much as anything else, Joe Schmidt's green machine ran out of roadway when it came to digging down into the trench warfare.

The Irish have always had to access the smart game to outmanoeuvre the larger specimens that inhabit the Six Nations national squads of England, France and Wales.

The 2019 World Cup is in the rear view mirror and the review of all matters rugby is only as useful as the benefit derived from it.

The most intriguing question for Farrell centres around what the Ireland coach will do at the number eight position.

With Jack Conan on the way back from a broken foot, Farrell has three options available to him.



CJ STANDER

There is an imbalance in experience as the 30-year-old looks to add to his 38 Ireland caps.

If ever there was one man who represented Schmidt's style of play with Ireland, it is the admirable South African.

Physicality, work rate and energy are the main ingredients of the Munster number eight's leadership.

When he charges off the base of a scrum in that inimitable way, Stander always asks the question: are you willing to do what it takes to stop me?

With the best will in the world, the vast majority of out-halves, if he can get to them, are not able to answer that question in the affirmative.

The affable, super-friendly Stander has never forgotten his roots and a reminder of them is always there in his bully-boy game.

However, he has not really stretched his game, broadened his skill-set.

When Stander receives the ball, there is the distinct impression that it is going nowhere but up his jumper.

There is the option to ask Stander to put his shoulder to the wheel from the blindside where he would come into competition with Peter O'Mahony and Rhys Ruddock.

MAX DEEGAN



The 2016 U20 World Player of the Year did not explode into the professional game as immediately as forecasted.

Back then, there was a looseness to his work, the high-quality athleticism enabling Deegan to make the kind of big plays that killed Argentina in that tournament semi-final.

However, the nuts and bolts of any professional number eight start with the more mundane chores, carrying hard for little or no reward, rattling rucks, shutting down opposition runners, muscling up in the maul and covering for the mistakes of others.

Deegan was more likely to catch the eye in the tramlines, out in the wide channels where his offloading and footwork, two of his finer strengths, could be activated.

These days, he has curbed his wilder instincts and used his gifts for the greater good, finding the right time to show his exemplary lines of running and unusually late footwork approaching contact.

The fact is the 23-year-old started out with extravagant gifts, born from natural athleticism, adding the detail that comes with experience.

CAELAN DORIS

If Stander and Deegan are at opposite ends of the number eight spectrum, there is something of the in-betweener to Doris's game.

The Mayo-raised, Blackrock College-educated Leinster number eight is an all-rounder, reminiscent of Jamie Heaslip, in that there are hardly any holes to be filled in.

It is more a matter of getting incrementally better at all that he does from his flamboyant offloading to his application to the nitty-gritty.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen made room in last Friday's press conference to let it be known that an illness early in the week had compromised his case for selection against Lyon.

For most of the season, the 21-year-old has edged out Deegan at the position, making nine starts, including the back-to-backs against Northampton Saints in Europe.

It would come as no surprise to witness Doris's recall in Treviso for what would be one last shot at impressing Farrell.



Should Stander hold on to the green shirt, it will point to expansion in baby steps.

Should Deegan be winged in for his Ireland debut, it will probably point to a transformative leap to a wide-to-wide strategy.

Should Doris beat Deegan to the punch, in making his debut, it will point towards a steady growth in Ireland's game.

Online Editors