Delight in 2004, stale beer in 2007 - but what would a Triple Crown mean in 2022?

Brendan Fanning

Brian O'Driscoll lifts the Triple Crown trophy in 2007. Picture credit: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE Expand

Brian O'Driscoll lifts the Triple Crown trophy in 2007. Picture credit: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE

If you’re an ageing aficionado of Guinness ad campaigns, you’ll remember this simple but very effective poster from the early 1970s: A nice picture of an almost settled pint with the message ‘Familiarity breeds content.’

It had widespread coverage, including being plastered on Fairview Bridge in Dublin, seen daily by the thousands of motorists sitting in the crazy traffic that defined those days. We’ll admit to pondering it long and hard before the penny dropped – courtesy of an older wiser head putting said coin in the slot.

