If you’re an ageing aficionado of Guinness ad campaigns, you’ll remember this simple but very effective poster from the early 1970s: A nice picture of an almost settled pint with the message ‘Familiarity breeds content.’

It had widespread coverage, including being plastered on Fairview Bridge in Dublin, seen daily by the thousands of motorists sitting in the crazy traffic that defined those days. We’ll admit to pondering it long and hard before the penny dropped – courtesy of an older wiser head putting said coin in the slot.

“It’s not content – like the content of a book – it’s content. As in happy.”

It was of course a twist of the proverb that familiarity breeds contempt, but we hadn’t heard that one either. Many years later, when Ireland were shooting the lights out, winning their third Triple Crown in four seasons under Eddie O’Sullivan, we had come to appreciate exactly how that one played out.

The first of those Triple Crowns was greeted with widespread delight. Not unlike the boys of 1985 - the previous crew to secure this particular title - O’Sullivan’s side played very good rugby, none better than in Twickenham over world champions, England.

But by 2007 it was stale beer. We ordered a Championship and you’re serving us another Triple Crown? It wasn’t helped by the circumstances in which the final placing were confirmed. On the final day in Rome, Ireland had set France a total to chase against Scotland. With time almost up, a man called Elvis declared he hadn’t left the building, and scored in the corner. It took the TMO to agree it sounded like a hit. That's how Elvis Vermeulen, 10 caps and just the one try, entered the quiz books.

Watching in their Rome hotel, O’Sullivan’s Ireland squad were gutted. A night on the town to celebrate a first Championship in 22 years had turned into a spin on the unfairness of life. Yes, it was another Triple Crown but in each of those seasons, 2004, 2006 and 2007, it was France who won the Championship.

Never mind, we’ll get it sorted in the World Cup? Eh, the 2007 World Cup in France? No, we won’t. Instead that turned into a poisonous affair that confirmed Ireland had so much scar tissue over that tournament they would struggle to move in any forward direction.

The truth of it is we’d almost removed the Triple Crown from our thinking until Johnny Sexton brought it up after the demolition of Italy last month. With England and Scotland still on the dance-card, he said the Triple Crown was a tune to get them in the mood.

Sexton is the very essence of the insanely competitive athlete. This doesn’t just drive him to win for the team, but if there is a ‘title’ attached to anything then he wants to win more of them than his peers. In other words, Ronan O’Gara. The man who Sexton had to wedge out of the international picture has four Triple Crowns on his CV, which Sexton can’t match before checking out of rugby altogether at next year’s World Cup.

Still, he has him on Lions Test match appearances and will be chasing a second Triple Crown like it’s the last train home. Given it’s Scotland in the frame on Saturday, Sexton will have clear memories of having his eye wiped in Croke Park, in 2010.

Scotland came as no-hopers that day, unrated and disrespected in the media – in fairness they were battling with Italy at the time to stay off the foot of the table. They were winless coming to Dublin, having lost to Italy in Rome.

Ireland had won in Twickenham and beaten Wales at home. The Triple Crown didn’t seem like the most valuable consolation prize but when Dan Parks whipped it away in the last minute with a touchline penalty, it suddenly felt like a silver plate worth having on the sideboard. It was aggravated burglary.

Even if Parks had missed, Ireland would have had to regain the ball from the restart and force at least a penalty of their own with only seconds left. With O’Gara having come on soon after the hour mark, he would have fancied his chances, but there was no time for that.

That Parks penalty is getting a bit of airplay this week. Then, as now, the Ireland versus Scotland game was the meat in the sandwich on what was sold as Super Saturday. The Ireland lads had barely dragged themselves from the scene when France were taking on England in Paris, chasing a Grand Slam.

The bizarre thing was not that they sorted it, but that they haven’t – despite their vast resources – managed to repeat the trick. With an extra day to recover from last weekend, and form that will propel them towards their own World Cup next year, you’d expect it to be greater than the two-point margin that separated them from England back in 2010.

For Ireland, history has taught them the only thing they can think about out loud is what’s directly in front of them. Beating Scotland comes with a prize. If later on Saturday night it’s then wrapped in a Championship, it will make for a far better night out. Otherwise, we’re talking about a nice picture of a pint not quite settled. Not that familiar, as it happens, and no cause for contempt.