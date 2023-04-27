Deirbhile Nic a Bháird says Ireland need to cling to positives for Six Nations finale against Scotland

Ireland forward Deirbhile Nic a Bháird had a small graze on her chin when she spoke to the media at the IRFU’s high performance centre this week. The physical effects of playing in a tough Women’s Six Nations were more visible under the table with Nic a Bháird’s legs marked with numerous bruises and scrapes.

This has been the harshest ever Women’s Six Nations for Ireland results-wise as they face the prospect of the wooden spoon.

But beneath the surface of a punishing competition, Nic a Bháird’s performances have been a shining light. After four rounds, the Cork woman has made the third most carries (54) of all players in the tournament, she’s seventh overall with most metres made (336) and is in a group tied for third, which includes Sam Monaghan, with most offloads (5).

Nic a Bháird (27) made a successful jump this season from interpro to international rugby. When she came on as a replacement at the start of the second half against Wales in March, it was her first time playing in the tournament since 2019.

It was a bit of a false start in Cardiff. She got yellow-carded almost immediately but when she returned, she was a leading performer for her side. She’s continued that form throughout, starting the next three games and playing the full 80 minutes against France, Italy and England.

And it’s not just her endless energy and carries that stand out, she’s smart – note how she cutely held down Giada Franco to get a penalty in the first half against Italy.

But just like the other leading Irish players in this competition – including captain Nichola Fryday and Monaghan – Nic a Bháird isn’t on an IRFU contract. After doing a Masters in Psychoanalytic Studies at Trinity, she’s now doing a PhD in Affective Communication in Online Social Spaces at the Technological University of Dublin.

Would she consider a contract in the future?

“Yeah, if they [IRFU] decide to. I spent a good few years contracted with the sevens squad. It was hugely rewarding,” Nic a Bháird says. “When I took the small break, it was to focus on building a career outside rugby but I think the IRFU have developed a kind of contract system where it’s possible to have other pursuits as well as your rugby career. Yeah, potentially, I think it’s something that I’d have to speak to them about and see how it could work with college, but yeah, open to anything.”

With four consecutive defeats, this inexperienced team has had to cling to positives to put themselves in the right space mentally to pitch up for the next game.

“It’s very easy to fall into a kind of trap of beating yourself down because of those results, but there are good things. Sometimes, it’s a challenge to find them and to build on them,” Nic a Bháird adds. “But from a mental prep point of view, if you don’t have those and if you’re not thinking ‘well we can achieve and we can do positive things with the ball’, it’s very hard to go into a week. I think that’s been a real testament, especially to the younger girls who maybe haven’t dealt with this sort of disappointment and pressure cooker that is this environment. They’ve been exceptional.”

It was four years ago against Scotland that Nic a Bháird made her Six Nations debut. Although she’s the fifth oldest of the starters for Ireland in this Six Nations, this will only be her ninth cap on Saturday against the same opposition in Edinburgh. Right now, they’re not tuning into the talk of a possible wooden spoon finish.

“It’ll be disappointing if that’s the end result but we’ll just go out against Scotland to beat them. That’s all we can do. I think that’s the mindset. We just stick to our guns, do what we know is our system and follow that process and if we stick to those things and come out with a performance, I think that’s a major positive take-away.”