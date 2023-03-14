David Kelly’s Six Nations diary: Smith’s Aviva rallying cry, Irish party-poopers, O’Toole’s impact

Tom O’Toole in action during Ireland's Six Nations win over France at the Aviva Stadium last month. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

With four days to go before Ireland’s showdown with England at the Aviva Stadium, here’s today’s Six Nations diary.

BENCH PRESS

Marcus Smith might be wearing splinters this weekend but he is also pleading for his squad not to splinter after their record humiliation against France.

Andy Farrell’s son Owen is expected to return to the side after enigmatic out-half Smith’s expression was smothered by a combination of his puny pack and furious French resistance.

“There’s going to be a lot of noise and a lot of pressure on us,” said the Harlequins star. “And we’ve got to become tighter as opposed to splinter.

“This is a big test of our togetherness as a squad, of our resolve. We’re in a tough period at the minute. We’ve got to keep our heads high.

“We’ve got to bounce back, get better quick, because the challenge doesn’t come much greater than Ireland away.

“There’s only one way to go and it’s to stand up and fight and play as hard as we can for the shirt.

“We need to learn quicker, improve quicker - that’s the challenge Steve has given us. We’ve all got to improve on our collisions, one to 23, step up a gear. Time is against us, but I believe we’ve still got time.”

FLASHBACK: 2001 – Ireland 20 England 14

Scorers: Ireland: Try: Keith Wood; Pens: David Humphreys 3, Ronan O’Gara 2 England: Try: Austin Healy; Pens: Jonny Wilkinson 3

This year it was England bidding for a Grand Slam and Ireland hoping to upset the celebrations – they made it a hat-trick of Celtic muggings after Scotland in 2000 and Wales in 1999.

Neil Back criticised Oz whistler Paul Honiss – or Paul O’Honiss as some called him – for some “ludicrous” decisions; the back-rower would earn his revenge on the refereeing fraternity with an infamous sleight of hand no another day.

Keith Wood leads his Irish team on a lap of honour after beating England in 2001 – something he later said he regretted. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On this day, Clive Woodward's side were seeking a first Grand Slam since 1995 in a clash delayed by the foot and mouth crisis which effectively split the championship into two seasons.

“It is a massive disappointment, the lowest point of my career,” said Back after the harrowing defeat.

"It is impossible for me to believe that any side in the history of sport has felt so empty at being declared the best."

Ireland were long outsiders and a certain Mike Catt was a prominent early influence yet the Irish were managing to restrict Jason Robinson to mere fleeting touches.

After exchanging penalties, Ireland charged into an early lead, captain Keith Wood scoring from a trademark lineout move.

It was classic Munster.

Wood to Mick Galwey, tipped to Anthony Foley, Wood haring onto the late, great Foley’s delicate and sympathetic pass before bouncing Back.

“I just caught the ball and fell over the line,” said Wood, with disarming modesty.

Ireland were majestic from touch and their kicking game ensured they dominated the skies; Matt Dawson hobbled off to be replaced by Dubliner Kyran Bracken, compounding the absence of Martin Johnson.

Ireland extended their 11-6 half-time lead thanks to David Humphreys’ boot and the key moment arrived when Peter Stringer tapped the ankles of Dan Luger as the Englishman was seemingly scampering home for a certain try.

England eventually crossed in the final quarter through Austin Healey and Ireland had to win a scrum turnover at a maul deep into injury-time.

But they deservedly hung on. England, with desultory disdain, lifted the Six Nations title as Irish cheers rang out around Dublin. Strange to think it is only a generation since Irish rugby wallowed in such cliché.

They even did a lap of honour which, to be fair, Wood would later admit he regretted.

Ireland: G Dempsey (Terenure College); S Horgan (Lansdowne), B O'Driscoll (Blackrock College), K Maggs (Bath), D Hickie (St Mary's College); D Humphreys (Dungannon), P Stringer (Shannon); P Clohessy (Young Munster), K Wood (Harlequins, capt), J Hayes (Shannon), M Galwey (Shannon), M O'Kelly (St Mary's College), E Miller (Terenure College), D Wallace (Garryowen), A Foley (Shannon). Replacements: F Sheahan (Cork Constitution), E Byrne (St Mary's College), T Brennan (Barnhall), K Dawson (London Irish), G Easterby (Llanelli), R O'Gara (Cork Constitution), M Mullins (Young Munster).

England: I Balshaw (Bath); D Luger (Harlequins), W Greenwood (Harlequins), M Catt (Bath), J Robinson (Sale); J Wilkinson (Newcastle), M Dawson (Northampton, capt); J Leonard (Harlequins), P Greening (Wasps), J White (Bristol), S Shaw (Wasps), D Grewcock (Bath), M Corry (Leicester), N Back (Leicester), R Hill (Saracens). Replacements: D West (Leicester), G Rowntree (Leicester), S Borthwick (Bath), L Moody (Leicester), K Bracken (Saracens), A Healey (Leicester), M Perry (Bath).

Referee: Paul Honiss (New Zealand).

CANTERBURY GAME-CHANGER FOR WOMEN

Enya Breen has hailed kit suppliers Canterbury and the IRFU after their decision, first revealed last January in the Irish Independent by Sinéad Kissane, to switch their shorts from white to navy in order to alleviate period anxieties.

“The top way to ensure we perform to our best on the field is by removing any unnecessary distractions,” she says.

“Wearing navy shorts instead of white is such a small thing, but for us it’s a big step from Canterbury and the IRFU.

“Our hope is that it will help women at all levels of rugby feel more comfortable on the field so they can get on with performing at their best in the game that they love.”

The new shorts will be worn for the first time by Ireland captain Nichola Fryday at the TikTok Women’s Six Nations launch tomorrow and by the team for the duration of the tournament, which kicks off on Saturday 25th March.

As part of the shift, Canterbury is also offering other teams and players at all levels, who have previously purchased Canterbury white women’s shorts, the chance to claim a free pair in a different colour.

The opportunity applies to players who have purchased women’s white shorts from Canterbury in the last three years. The announcement comes after players voiced concerns about playing in white rugby kit during their period.

Players can claim their free pair of shorts by contacting Canterbury via their online Help Centre, or if they’re part of a rugby club, by reaching out to teamwear@canterbury.com

The decision is one of a number of Canterbury initiatives to further the grassroots game. Its Give It A Try initiative with the IRFU has encouraged thousands of girls to take up rugby and Canterbury’s Future Fund grant, which focuses on creating equity for women in the sport, has supported UK players with kit, coaching and funding in its first year.

For Canterbury, this isn’t just about white shorts. With its mission to revolutionise rugby, the brand is committed to supporting all women in the game, by making sure every player feels listened to and respected.

Canterbury is already taking action to put women’s performance front and centre, working closely with players at all levels, ambassadors and partners to enhance its product offering, improve access to the game and ultimately level the playing field – with more game-changing plans to be announced in 2023.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Front row is front row in my opinion. There are technicalities you can iron out m but at the end of the day you just have to hit and push and strike.” - Cian Healy speaking today and confirming he will play any position necessary once it helps Ireland’s cause.

FOGARTY BACKS O’TOOLE

Ulster prop Tom O’Toole is likely to play a key role again from the bench this weekend and after his starring role against France late on, scrum coach John Fogarty is backing his man.

“Tom is a tough kid, a smart rugby player well able to play the game. He has some unique physical attributes and at that age putting him into a group of props like Tadhg (Furlong), Cian (Healy) and Killer (Dave Kilcoyne) we knew he would learn on the job.

“The plan was that he would come in, gain experience from being around the group and being around the environment. That was what we wanted to do initially when he came in as a 21-year-old,”

“I think it’s important that players have a positive experience. You are looking at them the whole time in training, gauging how calm they are, how much they understand how we want to play the game.

“In training we first got glimpses of him getting what we wanted him to deliver. He’s a very competitive kid and he learned very very quickly.

“The games in New Zealand, he learned on the job and he put himself in a great place coming into this Six Nations.

Heading into his third Six Nations campaign O’Toole was primed to deliver and has done with aplomb coming off the bench in all four games adding value at set-piece and in open play.

“Tom has had to bide his time in the wider squad, he has had to gain trust of both the coaches and his peers and that trust has been built, and in himself as well.

“He has absolute belief now in what he is doing and we are seeing that on the field. He has been a big part of what we have done to date in this year’s Six Nations.”

NUMBER OF THE DAY: 557

Jonathan Sexton drew level with Ronan O’Gara championship haul last weekend and is destined to pass it in his final Six Nations tie this weekend.

NO WILLIAMS FOR WALES

Wales duo Liam Williams and Scott Baldwin have been ruled out of the final Six Nations trip to face France in Paris on Saturday.

Full-back Williams suffered a shoulder injury in the 29-17 win against Italy, while hooker Baldwin picked up a pectoral problem.

Ospreys centre Keiran Williams has also been released from the squad with hooker Sam Parry called up.

Wales coach Warren Gatland has 32 players training in Nice before travelling up to Paris this weekend.