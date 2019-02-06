David Kelly: 'Simon Zebo's exclusion smacks of hypocrisy but this 'policy' will not change in World Cup year'

For the Kiwi coach, a man with rigorous principles and unswerving commitment to his perennial philosophy, to perform such a U-turn would utterly undermine not just his control, but also his authority within the current squad.

There may be significantly influential rugby experts - led by a future Irish coach in Ronan O'Gara - who would argue differently but, as much as this writer also agrees with the Crusaders' assistant coach, the Kiwi is numb to all such noises.

Those of us who would thrill to the inclusion of Zebo's enigmatic and often erratic genius are not charged with maintaining Ireland's attempt to either revive a Six Nations title charge or maintain the over-arching ambition to surpass the country's historically underwhelming World Cup quarter-final ceiling.

To those on the outside, the continued ignoring of Zebo's abilities, seemingly heightened by the failure of Ireland's back three last weekend, in both defence and attack, would seem to defy logic.

But for Schmidt to concede even the merest scintilla of evidence that this were so, by recalling the former Munster man, he would abandon all his deeply-held principles and expose his squad to a dramatically different image than one which thrives on the deliverance of absolute certainty in everything he does.

And, however damaging last week's defeat might have seemed - admittedly so wildly over-blown beyond the sport - shredding the carefully charted course of a coach whose time here is dwindling by the minute would smack of sheer panic.

We have argued here before, many times, that Zebo's exclusion is wrong, quite clearly not in an attempt to gainsay the best coach in world rugby but because in our opinion the precept of the policy produced to underwrite it is fundamentally incorrect.

Famously, it remains unwritten and, of course, is not always strictly adhered to, as we know from Jonathan Sexton's own time in Racing 92 when, like Zebo, he made the professional decision to sever his contact with his IRFU employers.

Sexton was, quite correctly, deemed indispensable; Zebo may not enjoy such a stellar status but the reasoning for excluding him is fatally flawed, particularly given the IRFU's alacrity in welcoming professionals from other countries into its system.

Nobody in Irish rugby has yet provided an adequate explanation as to why one player who chooses to play his professional rugby in another country should be treated differently to another.

It suited the IRFU to take advantage of mercifully now amended World Rugby rules to promote a slew of players who were previously ineligible to play rugby for Ireland by being paid to play here.

All have benefited Irish rugby, and will do so in the future. But why does their welcome inclusion have to dovetail with the exclusion of others? Schmidt reiterated last week a reference the infamously unwritten policy while also stating that the door remained open for Zebo's return - the player himself would tell anyone a different story despite joking yesterday that he has two phones at the ready for a call.

The pair did text in January and Schmidt repeated that nobody is ever excluded for all time. But it seems he will be excluded for all his time.

"I have been fairly unequivocal about focusing first on the players who are playing here and I think Jacob Stockdale has stepped into the left wing spot that Simon once held the majority of the time, and he hasn't done too bad. And I think Keith Earls is probably in as good a form as he's been in. I've mentioned Rob Kearney already but Will Addison, who has come the other way, has stepped up and done a really good job and we've all seen the excitement machine that Jordan Larmour can be.

"There are guys putting their hands up and doing a really good job. We want our people in Ireland, our people who go along to provincial games, to see our best players. We want them to connect with nationally selected players as often as they possibly can.

"There's the threat if we start selecting guys from overseas that other guys go overseas and we don't see a lot of them."

As Zebo will continue to discover.

