David Kelly: Public indifference may now be greatest threat to women’s rugby in Ireland

Caoimhe Morris can now add her name to an Irish linguistic canon that includes Brendan Behan, Ciarán Fitzgerald and Paul Gogarty TD.

All achieved a certain notoriety for the deployment of the F-bomb; not all were treated equally. Indeed, Fitzgerald, who held the post of aide-de-camp to an Irish president, as well as captaining his country’s rugby team, has entered sporting folklore after delivering perhaps the most celebrated on-field swearing exhortation to his troops when leading his side to a Triple Crown.

Irish rugby, it seems, is rather more self-satisfied when a man uses a swear word in the pursuit of glory rather than a woman seeking to illustrate its depressing absence. Apparently, more than half of this country regularly swear, whether classed as young or old.

The weekend protests in Musgrave Park, rigorously restricted, were apparently curtailed for reasons of profanity, even if the items detailed in this newspaper appeared to lean towards a creative use of the four-letter word, which reminded us of the vintage French Connection clothing logos from the 1990s.

Just as nobody could doubt what “cool as fcuk” might have meant, it was impossible to ignore the message that a small group attemped to publicise in Cork last Saturday. Would it have been more acceptable, one wonders, for Morris and her committed, yet limited, cohort to have paraded their message on the front of a t-shirt?

We have scanned the social media reaction to the weekend’s events and it would seem that the nature of discourse used to attack those who organised the protests is far more egregious than the playfully expletive language unveiled to a limited audience in Cork.

Had there not been such a fearfully over-played fuss made in Cork, it is debatable whether there might have been quite as much publicity. The irony is that the requirement for Morris to broadcast her defiant message in such a forceful manner found its genesis in the now infamous phrase uttered at an IRFU dinner – by a male, naturally.

Of course, this issue is far more fundamental than the right to protest, as the current difficulties, practical and philosophical, carry the potential to push the women’s XV’s sport in this country even further towards the margins. While those in authority, whether in three-piece suits or tracksuits, are keen to distance themselves from the past, the sport is ignoring the lessons of history and is in danger of repeating them.

The worry now is that the abject struggles of an honest squad will simply disappear as a wider population politely turns their back.

After all, it is five years since a former international, Ruth O’Reilly, delivered her own four-letter invective when she asked those in charge here, “How much of a s**t do they really give?” Her reply was not to be threatened with ejection from a stadium but rather to be removed from the sport altogether.

Simply throwing money at a problem does not solve it, as years of financial black holes in a health system with more people lying on trolleys than ever illustrates. The sport is not suffering because of the throwaway comments of one man – and it was far more problematic that it didn’t seem as if those words invited much objection at the time of the now infamous dinner – but because of endemic, systemic dysfunction.

The only bottom line that matters tells us it is not possible for the women’s game to be constructed upon the same linear structure as that of the men, even if their extraordinary successes must make it tempting to follow such a path.

In a Six Nations – also, ironically, not fit for purpose for precisely that reason – Ireland’s fate will be sealed this weekend, a potential defeat sliding them into the minor regions of a minority sport.

Instead of worrying about what people are saying, it is better to ask why they are saying it.

It may be too late if fewer and fewer people give a ‘you know what’ about women’s rugby.