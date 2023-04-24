| 6.8°C Dublin

David Kelly: Public indifference may now be greatest threat to women’s rugby in Ireland

Irish players react at the final whistle after their TikTok Six Nations defeat to England at Musgrave Park last Saturday. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Irish players react at the final whistle after their TikTok Six Nations defeat to England at Musgrave Park last Saturday. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

David Kelly Twitter Email

Caoimhe Morris can now add her name to an Irish linguistic canon that includes Brendan Behan, Ciarán Fitzgerald and Paul Gogarty TD.

All achieved a certain notoriety for the deployment of the F-bomb; not all were treated equally. Indeed, Fitzgerald, who held the post of aide-de-camp to an Irish president, as well as captaining his country’s rugby team, has entered sporting folklore after delivering perhaps the most celebrated on-field swearing exhortation to his troops when leading his side to a Triple Crown.

