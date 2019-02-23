David Kelly: 'He was winning his 53rd cap on that searingly emotional afternoon when tears flowed like so much vino rosso'

LEONARDO Ghiraldini can map out his international career in many ways but nearly all the roads lead to failure.

The Toulouse hooker wins his 102nd cap tomorrow and, such is the reality of professional life for an Italian international, he has lost most of them; 81 in all.

Few expect anything other than an 82nd defeat tomorrow.

Viewed through a prism of green, his meetings with Ireland are naturally heaving with regrets too. Eleven meetings, just one, famous win in 2013; the last time Italy tasted success here in Rome.

He was winning his 53rd cap on that searingly emotional afternoon when tears flowed like so much vino rosso.

"I was playing with Treviso at the time," a smile extending into a chuckle when asked about the country's confidence of replicating that memory, one that grows ever more eternal the longer they wait to repeat it.

"When Italy beat Ireland and the results Treviso were having then are pretty similar to what they are doing this year," says the Toulouse hooker who will return to the Italian side next season.

"There are about 13 or 14 players in the squad and it is also the same now. So there are similarities. It's important that the players have that confidence to win week in and week out.

"Obviously they hope to translate that to the national team and Ireland have always been able to do that in recent years with Munster and Ulster. But it's a completely different level though when trying to translate performances from club level to the national team.

"But 2013 was also completely different because it was the last match of the Six Nations, we had already beaten France and we were very competitive against England away from home.

"It was a different moment for us and also Ireland is a different team now, one of the best in the world despite their loss against England. They have confidence.

"Our focus is to play our game. We missed too many opportunities against Scotland and Wales. We have another chance to play our best rugby against Ireland and we will see what the result is at the end."

Coming from Toulouse, riding high in Europe and the domestic league, into a constantly losing international side creates its own personal pressures, despite the groundwork Conor O'Shea is laying beneath the surface.

"Obviously, it's different, completely different playing in the national team to playing in the Top 14 or Premiership or Pro14, it's another step.

"If you could see the work we do during the week, and the work the federation is doing in the clubs with Benetton and Zebre, it's amazing.

"It's not enough because we have to work harder as players, a federation, everyone. But if you saw the commitment of the players during the week, it's been amazing.

"Obviously, the match is different than the preparation and the training but it's difficult to compare my club and the national team.

"We're working really, really hard to change things and that's what I said before - we missed opportunities in the last two matches of the Six Nations. We have another opportunity tomorrow and our goal is to play our rugby for 80 minutes.

"We are prepared, not only from this week but the work done in the last few months at Treviso and Zebre. We're ready to show that we can play and compete at this level. We will see, our focus is on our performance."

The front-rower captains the side tomorrow, in the absence of the talismanic Sergio Parisse, who has lost as many matches as Ghiraldini has played for his country.

His record is not altogether shabby; winning five of 11 with the armband but, even though Ireland have made changes up front, he doesn't expect the challenge from Ireland to be weaker than of late; 56, 63 and 58 points have been the totals racked up by Joe Schmidt's men in the last three meetings.

"I don't think so, for us it doesn't change a lot for us. The captain Rory Best might be missing, but Sean Cronin is playing, he has 67 caps, he plays for Leinster; he won everything last season.

"So it doesn't change the quality of the team."

England might have pointed the way to Irish weakness but Italy will struggle to mirror that success. "We play different rugby.

Obviously England have been amazing at the breakdown, the physicality and they bring everything.

If you want to win a match at that level, you have to win the battle at every breakdown, in every tackle, in every collision.

"Mentally England were amazing against Ireland because they put pressure on them at every moment. So we have to play our rugby.

"We know we're playing one of the best teams in the world. They are really well organised and it seems they change their plan every week.

"So our goal is to play our rugby."

