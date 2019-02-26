David Kelly: 'Has Joe Schmidt's early exit call caused players to slacken off?'

This year's World Cup in Japan will see a host of leading nations bid farewell to their leaders. From Warren Gatland in Wales to Eddie Jones in England, Rassie Erasmus in South Africa to Steve Hansen in New Zealand.

Michael Cheika has said he will walk once Australia do not lift the Webb Ellis; so it would seem his departure is inevitable too.

And, of course, Joe Schmidt and Ireland will part ways once the final whistle is blown on their Far East adventure.

Each man craves the longest goodbye of them all; parting may be such sweet sorrow but in this case there will be no tomorrow for those who fall short.

The clock is ticking; privately all truly believe their side can win the World Cup; their final destination; the summit of all grand ambitions.

Regardless of their previous achievements, their immediate legacy will be judged by what happens in Japan.

History may record a broader perspective but, to reference Conor O'Shea's jumpy reminder of the world we live in now, the "immediate" is all that matters.

Rugby is unusual as a sport in that coaches and players often announce their intentions to leave mid-season or mid-campaign.

This is the first time in professionalism that Ireland will complete a four-year cycle with a coach and union deciding to part on their own terms, with the added bonus of an already appointed successor from within.

It should seem seamless and as Wales' record-breaking run under Gatland demonstrates, any attempts to draw analogies to events like Alex Ferguson's premature retirement in 2002 do not stand up to scrutiny.

In April 2013, Schmidt was unveiled as the new Ireland coach while still in charge of Leinster but bade farewell with a double.

Six years on, his Ireland, mystifyingly, have just lost their way.

A stuttering beginning to this calendar year, in the aftermath of a barely believable surge towards an unprecedented peak of achievement in 2019, has sounded alarm bells.

If there is a crisis, it is one of confidence. Amongst the coaches who have seen the once relentless calm composure evaporate from their side.

And amongst key leadership figures, from the half-backs to veterans like Sean O'Brien and Rob Kearney, whose errors in Rome betrayed their own uncertainty and compounded that of those around them.

It is as if the ticking clock towards the World Cup end-goal has infected all with a sense of dread, as if each wasteful action or indecisive moment appears invested with all the emotional and physical weight of the world.

Even the coaches are not absolved; last week's remarkable training session which at one fell swoop removed four players was either spectacularly ill-judged or else representative of the drastic pressure engulfing all in Carton House.

Schmidt's response will be key but he has his own pressures, that pressing knowledge that time is ticking towards Japan. Instead of planning with confidence for a World Cup, Schmidt's Ireland seem to have the entire world on their shoulders.

Key players are not slacking off, but burdened by imponderable pressure.

Jonathan Sexton and Conor Murray, his brooding half-back on-field generals, are a case in point.

Their sudden loss of form is a shock for it is so unexpected and ill-timed; that their second-choice subs weren't available on Sunday compounded the issue; hence Sexton played on despite being unfit to kick properly.

Neither man can seemingly deal with the pressure but Schmidt is unwilling, or unable to release it; they may need game-time but this is increasing the strain, not reducing it.

Celebrated

He is loath to remove either man from the side to face France but the couple who recently celebrated their 50th outing as a pair may soon need a trial separation.

Schmidt seems set on trusting that their form will return in March but fretting over his half-back pairing would have been the furthest thing from his mind as he began 2019, especially as the anxiety threatens to spread like a virus.

Ireland, and their key players, must be encouraged to remember what they're good at, instead of desperately seeking validation. A lighter touch, from all involved, would help.

An escape from the "suffocation" Schmidt refers to, a bonding night on the beer (or lemonade) and some reflection on their stellar achievements might not go amiss; it worked for Jones and Gatland recently.

Ireland have obviously not entirely disappeared into a hole but their frantic attempts to dig their way out makes it feel like they're in a big one.

And if they keep going the way they are, it could get a whole lot deeper.

