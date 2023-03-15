Ryan Baird and Robbie Henshaw are expected to come into the Ireland team to face England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, with hopes growing that Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan could be cleared to play.

Jamison Gibson-Park is thought to be pushing hard for inclusion after his impressive cameo off the bench against Scotland, as Andy Farrell looks to find the perfect blend for the Grand Slam decider.

Doris and Sheehan trained at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre on Wednesday and are likely to retain their places despite coming off injured early in the win at Murrayfield in what will be a major boost to Farrell who has lost Iain Henderson and Garry Ringrose.

After impressing off the bench in Rome and Edinburgh, Baird is likely to step into the No 4 shirt alongside James Ryan with Kieran Treadwell on the bench, while Henshaw will partner Bundee Aki in midfield after returning from injury last weekend.

Rónan Kelleher is unlikely to make it after his shoulder injury, meaning Rob Herring will come on to the bench while the No 23 slot should between Stuart McCloskey or the versatile Jimmy O’Brien.

Apart from the three changes, it will probably be as you were for Ireland with Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe making up the back-three.

Johnny Sexton will captain the side while Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong will pack down with Sheehan as Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier continue in the back-row

Steve Borthwick is expected to restore captain Owen Farrell to his starting England XV despite him struggling with an ankle injury. Ollie Lawrence and Ollie Chessum have been ruled out, with Manu Tuilagi coming in at centre alongside Henry Slade and David Ribbands slotting in to the second-row.

Possible Ireland (v England): H Keenan; M Hansen, R Henshaw, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Baird, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: R Herring, C Healy, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, J Conan, C Murray, R Byrne, J O’Brien/S McCloskey.

