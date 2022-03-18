Dan Parks issues warning for Ireland as Andy Farrell calls for final flourish

Former Scotland out-half Dan Parks in action during his country's last win in Dublin in 2010. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The ghost of Six Nations deciders past has returned to warn Ireland not to take Scotland lightly as they bid to claim the Triple Crown at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

Dan Parks was the inspiration when the Scots spoiled Ireland’s farewell to Croke Park in 2010, kicking the goals that denied Declan Kidney’s side the Crown on that occasion.

And the former out-half, who kicked a drop-goal and five penalties in that 23-20 win, believes that Gregor Townsend’s men are “hell-bent” on ruining Ireland’s day as they bid to put the pressure on France in the title race.

“Yeah, I think so. We all know over the years, unfortunately, Scotland are notorious for being good underdogs,” Parks told the Irish Independent from his home in Sydney, Australia.

“Unfortunately, this Six Nations – watching from afar – it’s been really frustrating. To lose that game to Wales, it was a killer. It’s going to be tough for Scotland this weekend, but I have no doubt they are more than capable.

“Watching some of the stuff Ireland have done since November and, until now, their structure in attack, it just looks so crisp. Scotland are going to have to score, I’d imagine, 25-plus to win the game.

“They’ll be looking at that table, and thinking to themselves that they don’t deserve to be fourth.

“Scotland have been building beautifully under Gregor. They’ll be wanting to get up the ladder – and the only way of doing that is by winning, so they’ll be hell-bent on getting that result.”

Ireland coach Farrell is demanding more from his players after last week’s record win at Twickenham.

Yesterday, he brought Iain Henderson, Jack Conan and Mack Hansen into his starting XV in place of James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony and Andrew Conway. Townsend, meanwhile, has dropped Finn Russell with Edinburgh’s Blair Kinghorn given a start at No 10.

“Our best one,” Farrell said, when asked what sort of display he wants to see. “Putting it all together, it’s never going to be perfect, but I thought we dealt really well with being calm and controlled in the red-hot heat of battle in Twickenham, when they were coming back at us. The two tries were excellent, 13 phases – a great try. A set-piece play that everyone was in sync and on point regarding their job was great to see as well. We were able to be calm, keep playing our game but that could be better as well.

“For example, we’d three penalties given away on the trot, so that’s not to say we’ve got to a place now where we’ve been able to control our emotions – and, practically, we certainly haven’t.

“All of our game is there to be improved – and we expect a good performance from ourselves in all areas at the weekend.”