Credit Andy Farrell for having his team primed but much more is required for England

Tony Ward

Expert View

Andy Farrell deserves credit for the preparation of his team. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Expand

After the predictable Welsh romp in Rome came the exhilaration of Twickenham and two quality-laden teams on the edge of bringing the best out of each other. For the all-Celtic showdown in Edinburgh the latter was always going to be a difficult act to follow and yet in a peculiar sort of way Scotland and Ireland did.

Murrayfield came close in terms of excitement and while nowhere near England-France in terms of skill, it was every bit as intriguing given the topsy-turvy nature of everything that went before Johnny Sexton’s ice-cool kick at the death.

The time to let loose the term ‘character’ was in the aftermath of this hard-earned win. In the end we made it difficult for ourselves because over the 80 minutes we were the better organised, more highly-motivated of two units conscious of the ‘must-win’ territory in which they were operating.

“Don’t be scared Johnny!” said referee Romain Poite to Ireland’s captain. With 10 minutes left and the game having swung back in favour of the home side there was lots for Sexton to be scared about. His team were on the border of yellow card territory – Mr Poite meant not to be fearful of the game restarting while Sexton was urging discipline among his players – and if the Scots got in again then it could be a tied game. They did and it was.

