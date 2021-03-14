Credit Andy Farrell for having his team primed but much more is required for England

After the predictable Welsh romp in Rome came the exhilaration of Twickenham and two quality-laden teams on the edge of bringing the best out of each other. For the all-Celtic showdown in Edinburgh the latter was always going to be a difficult act to follow and yet in a peculiar sort of way Scotland and Ireland did.

Murrayfield came close in terms of excitement and while nowhere near England-France in terms of skill, it was every bit as intriguing given the topsy-turvy nature of everything that went before Johnny Sexton’s ice-cool kick at the death.

The time to let loose the term ‘character’ was in the aftermath of this hard-earned win. In the end we made it difficult for ourselves because over the 80 minutes we were the better organised, more highly-motivated of two units conscious of the ‘must-win’ territory in which they were operating.

One of those games where THAT you win trumps HOW you go about it.

Make no mistake; the more deserving side eventually took the spoils and gallant though the Scottish effort was in pegging back that 14-point lead in the final quarter (10-24), it would have been a travesty had Ireland let this one slip away. Stuart Hogg as skipper was absolutely honest in that assessment immediately post-match.

From a personal point of view, I confess to being hugely disappointed at the Scottish forward physicality or rather the lack of same. Apart from openside Hamish Watson – for me the outstanding individual on the field – Ireland bossed this game from No 1 to 8 and from No 16 to 20 as well.

And nowhere was this more evident than in the lineout and at the breakdown, especially the former. Whatever Paul O’Connell has brought to training, the net product is there to be seen and in tangible terms with 6-2 the count in Ireland’s favour against the throw. His motivational attributes need little elaboration from me.

The first and third quarters were Ireland-dominated and while we’ll try not to be melodramatic the Scottish unit was but a shadow of the fire and Braveheart brimstone we so take for granted in this fixture. The 14-10 lead for Ireland at the interval was just about right irrespective of Finn Russell’s missed penalty in the minutes leading up to the break.

In terms of structure, the first half had little and the second even less again but that’s what added to the intrigue right up to the Ireland skipper’s match deciding kick. Credit Andy Farrell for the preparation from the off. He promised as much in the lead-in and Ireland duly delivered. We hit the ground running while the ring-rust on the back of a month off showed in the Scottish opening.

But with just a try in it at the break you expected the Scottish forward physicality to come to the fore. It didn’t as Ireland, courtesy of another Tadhg Beirne touch-down, stretched further in front. While not my man of the match, the Munster lock was again well worth his place on the side of the scrum. Between them Beirne, James Ryan and Iain Henderson terrorised the Scottish throwers. I really do like the three-lock system. The other Tadhg too – the one with the dancing feet wearing the No 3– was also immense in an Irish eight so much more at one than the anticipated opposition.

Beyond that, Jamison Gibson-Park had another really solid all-round performance while Sexton, Robbie Henshaw, Keith Earls and to a lesser extent Hugo Keenan all had massive moments. Henshaw in particular, when he imposes himself physically like this, is a real leader and alongside Garry Ringrose – though not at his best this time – makes for a formidable centre pairing.

It was perhaps fitting that Henshaw should close the game with the final clearance kick such was his contribution. To say the better team won in the final analysis is stating the obvious and yet without wishing to detract one iota from this “character-forming Irish performance”, I think it also fair to say that in a match with the bar set at not losing, the team with the least amount of errors eventually did.

It’s going to take a further jump again to challenge a loaded England team that looks to be on the same upward curve. No Grand Slam, Triple Crown or Championship on the line in six days’ time but prepare for a belter and credit Farrell and Ireland for getting us back to this point.