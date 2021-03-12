Craig Casey set to drop out of Ireland matchday squad as Andy Farrell backs Conor Murray

Conor Murray is set to replace Craig Casey in the Munster bench. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Conor Murray’s return to the bench likely to be the sole personnel change to Farrell’s match-day 23 this weekend.

The coach names his team after training today and is set to keep faith in Gibson-Park as the starting scrum-half.

Murray’s return would see Craig Casey drop out of the 23 after impressing on his debut, but second-row Ryan Baird looks set to keep his spot on the bench after his powerful first cap.

Farrell may consider bringing Cian Healy back into the starting line-up, and he will be mindful of the six-day turnaround to the final game against England tomorrow week.

The coach was delighted with how Ireland performed against the Italians and looks set to reward those who performed so well.

The other big calls are between Rob Herring and Rónan Kelleher and Keith Earls and Jordan Larmour and with difficult conditions forecast it may swing the call against the younger men.

Despite Jacob Stockdale’s return to fitness, he looks set to miss out with Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and one of Larmour and Earls, while Garry Ringrose partners Robbie Henshaw in the centre.

Johnny Sexton skippers the side alongside Gibson-Park, while Iain Henderson and James Ryan will continue in the row with Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors and CJ Stander in the back-row.

Centre Ringrose says the players are fully aware of the stakes as they look to finish the tournament with two wins.

"Winning’s the bottom line for everything,” he said. “Certainly for all of us here you do whatever it takes to contribute to a win, that’s the bottom line, the ultimate motivation.

“To get to the win you’ve got to kind of peel it back to the process and that’s what we’ve been doing in training. Trust the process, work the process so that, when it comes to the game, all those pieces of the puzzle are in the right place.

"That’s not shying away from the fact that you win at all costs and you do everything in your power to win. It’s kind of getting that right.”

Online Editors