Craig Casey among 13 Ireland players released back to provinces for game-time

SECOND-ROW Ryan Baird has kept his place in Ireland's 23-man training squad this weekend after impressing on his debut in Rome, but his fellow new man Craig Casey will play for Munster against Connacht this Friday night.

Andy Farrell has released 13 players back to their provinces for this weekend's interprovincial derbies and the scrum-half is the only member of Saturday's match-day 23 who won't be with the squad for this week's training camp on Thursday and Friday.

That would indicate that Ireland are increasingly confident that Conor Murray will be fit to face Scotland on Sunday week. He and Jamison Gibson-Park are the two No 9s who remain in camp.

Other than bringing Murray back into the fold, it looks like Farrell will press ahead with the contingent who impressed in Rome as Ross Byrne returns to Leinster along with Josh van der Flier and Rhys Ruddock who played against France but didn't make the Italy match-day 23.

The IRFU will monitor Dave Kilcoyne (head), Jordan Larmour (hip), Ronan Kelleher (ankle) and Tadhg Furlong (ankle) and will assess them further before the gathering later this week.

Andy Farrell will be keeping a close eye on the derbies, with Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan facing off against Casey, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell and Shane Daly in Connacht's trip to Thomond Park on Friday night.

On Saturday, there's a lot on the line at Kingspan Stadium where Ulster welcome Stuart McCloskey and Tom O'Toole back and Leinster will be boosted by the return of Ed Byrne, Ross Byrne, Ruddock and van der Flier in the pivotal Conference A decider.

Farrell will also be watching the form of Jacob Stockdale and Joey Carbery closely as they make their way back from injury, but he looks likely to press ahead with what he has for the remainder of this Championship.

Ireland Two Day Camp Squad – 4-5th March, 2021 – IRFU HPC

Backs (10): Billy Burns, Keith Earls, Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton.

Forwards (13): Ryan Baird, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Will Connors, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, CJ Stander.

Returning to Provinces (13):

Connacht: Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan

Leinster: Ed Byrne, Ross Byrne, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier

Munster: Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell

Ulster: Stuart McCloskey, Tom O'Toole

