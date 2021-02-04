Covid scandal rocks Wales ahead of Six Nations clash against Ireland

Wales have been rocked ahead of Sunday’s Six Nations opener against Ireland after star winger Josh Adams was suspended for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

Adams, who was the top try scorer at the 2019 World Cup, attended a family event last weekend and thus broke the strict bubble that every Six Nations team has implemented ahead of the start of the tournament.

Wales have handed Adams a two-game ban, meaning he will miss the clash with Ireland in Cardiff, as well as next week’s trip to Scotland.

Head coach Wayne Pivac had already endured a tough time on the pitch since taking over last year and the Kiwi has now been forced to deal with a serious off-field matter.

It is understood that Adams attended a family gathering to celebrate his partner’s pregnancy.

The Wales squad will be routinely tested for Covid today, and they face an anxious wait to determine whether or not Adams’ actions will prove to be even more costly.

“It’s breached team protocols, it’s breached the Six Nations protocols and the lockdown rules,” Pivac said.

“We’ve been through a thorough education process with the players and management. From our point of view, it put others at risk potentially, so it was dealt with by way of suspension.

“We’re all very disappointed and that’s why we’ve dealt with it as quickly as we have and as seriously as we have.”

Twenty-year-old winger Louis Rees-Zammit is expected to start in place of Adams when Wales name their team to play Ireland tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Johnny Sexton has declared himself fit and available for Sunday’s showdown and he has challenged his team-mates to hit the ground running in their quest for the title.

“We want to go up a level, we want to go up a couple of levels because we want to be able to challenge the best teams in Europe​​​​​​,” Sexton said. “You look at the Six Nations table and anyone can win it, I think.”

Online Editors