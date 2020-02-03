Cooney must surely start against Wales after cul-de-sac stuff does little to lift spirits

The shackles were never going to be released or the much-heralded free-spirited genie uncorked but surely, despite the win, there has to be more to this group and to Irish rugby going forward.

There were positives but as an exercise in influencing prospective fans and winning a new generation post-Japan, this was cul-de-sac stuff and, at best, more of the same.

With respect to Andy Farrell and the backroom staff, chiefly John Fogarty and Mike Catt who of course deserve time, 'true grit' as the net result and post-match summation is not good enough.

Aside from Johnny Sexton's try, in which Cian Healy's roll was central, it was the visitors - the justifiable underdogs - playing all the rugby.

Gregor Townsend will have many issues, not least the input of his captain when displaying naked arrogance in failing to touch down for a richly deserved try.

By contrast to Stuart Hogg, Sexton in his new role was the essence of pragmatic direction and execution.

He too is learning on the job, but his decision-making and need to think beyond self and the 10 shirt was there for all to see. And there were other individual positives too. CJ Stander was back to filling the simple but effective role (despite the early shift in the back-row) he does best.

As an A-to-B rampaging forward who thrives on physicality either side of the ball, there are few better. What he lacks in dynamism and ball-handling distribution he compensates through 'true grit'. There, I said it!

But surely Irish rugby has to be better than that. From 11 to 15, and I include Bundee Aki, we have players whose prime instinct is to attack. Much like his South African team-mate, our adopted Kiwi is not a good distributor, but the ability to unlock a defence through dexterity of foot and natural balance is an underused asset.

Chris Farrell and Stuart McCloskey are knocking on the door but right now Aki and Henshaw looks good to me, with Ringrose set to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

The other real plus was Rob Herring, who though not the biggest physically, still managed to deliver a Rory Best-type Duracell Bunny performance, while his throwing at the lineout was the most consistent we have witnessed from an Irish hooker in quite some time.

Quite what difference the loss of Best has made to the Irish scrum I don't know, but certainly the Scottish eight held the upper hand at the game's other primary set-piece.

The lineout was top notch but the scrum most definitely creaked under Scottish pressure. Suffice to say that Fogarty and Catt have a demanding few days ahead.

At scrum-half Conor Murray is still box-kicking much too indifferently and far too often. I truly loathe this primitive tactic. It is stone-age rugby of the Hail Mary variety and here again, while it has its place, we are surely much better than this slavish adherence to a tactic from an era when "true grit" most definitely did apply.

With Ringrose, the unfortunate Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong (back to something like his rampaging force at the gain line) and Dave Kilcoyne all in medical care, there will be changes to face the Welsh.

To that I would add John Cooney (pictured left) at scrum-half. The time is right to make the pivotal change.

There is a case, too, for Devin Toner ahead of Iain Henderson alongside James Ryan, while Peter O'Mahony should get the nod to replace Doris for now (with Stander again at eight), leaving the way open for Max Deegan to join the 23 and with it a first cap against the Welsh in five days' time.

If the call were mine I would throw caution to the wind and include Deegan from the start at No 8, but with Stander and Josh van der Flier either side leaving O'Mahony the impact back-row cover.

While we are all prone to exaggeration from time to time, I don't think it's stretching it to suggest that round two at home to the Welsh will make or break this Six Nations campaign from an Irish perspective.

Win and a further success on the road is doable. Underperform, lose to the Welsh and the initial climb for Farrell will get dramatically steeper.

The Scots lost at the Aviva every bit as much as we won in the end.

For all the talk and hope of a new attacking dawn and that horrendous expression of 'heads-up rugby', we were no different in shape and design than in Japan three or so months ago.

On the assumption Doris and Ringrose are ruled out but the remaining walking wounded have their hands up, I would go for the following selection to face the Welsh.

IRELAND - J Larmour; A Conway, B Aki, R Henshaw, J Stockdale; J Sexton, J Cooney; C Healy, R Herring, T Furlong; J Ryan, D Toner; CJ Stander, J van der Flier, M Deegan. Reps: R Kelleher, D Kilcoyne (or J McGrath), A Porter, I Henderson, P O'Mahony, L McGrath, R Byrne, C Farrell.

