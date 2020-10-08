Cooney axed and Marmion recalled as Ireland's Six Nations squad is named

| 9.6°C Dublin
John Cooney has been axed from the 35-man Ireland squad for the conclusion of the elongated Six Nations, as Andy Farrell has handed a recall to Kieran Marmion, and has included the uncapped Jamison Gibson-Park.
The Leinster scrum-half is one of six uncapped players as Ryan Baird, Ed Byrne, Will Connors, Shane Daly and Hugo Keenan all eye their first international caps.
Farrell has also confirmed that Harry Byrne, Craig Casey, James Lowe, James Tracy and Fineen Wycherley will all train with the squad next week.
Tadhg Furlong misses out with the calf injury he picked up recently, while so too does Keith Earls, who has a back problem.
Johnny Sexton retains the captaincy, although he remains in a race to be fit for the Italy game on October 24 as he suffered a hamstring injury last weekend.
Cooney has seemingly paid the price for his inconsistent form post-lockdown, while so too has Luke McGrath, as his Leinster team-mate Gibson-Park has edged him out of the international picture.
Cooney was dropped for Ulster's Guinness PRO14 final defeat to Leinster last month and earlier this week, he admitted that he took that tougher than being left out of last year's World Cup squad.
The 30-year old was one of the outstanding players in Europe last season, and had been expected to feature against Italy before the game was postponed earlier this year.
Conor Murray has been included despite carrying a thigh injury, as the Munster scrum-half hopes to return this week.
Meanwhile, Gibson-Park has been named in his first official Ireland squad having been part of the mini training camp last Christmas.
The Kiwi, who has arguably been the form 9 in Ireland recently, became Irish-qualified last year based on World Rugby's three-year residency rules.
Connacht out-half Jack Carty has forced his way back in alongside his half-back partner Kieran Marmion, as well as forwards Finlay Bealham and Quinn Roux.
There are welcome returns for Jack Conan and Tadhg Beirne following their respective injuries, while John Ryan is recalled in place of the absent Furlong.
Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey retains his place and although he is also carrying a knock, he will hope to prove his fitness in the coming days.
"There has been a huge effort right across Irish Rugby to ensure that the professional game could return safely and that work is greatly appreciated by the national management," Farrell said.
"We have protocols in place to safeguard the welfare of the players and staff and are looking forward to completing the Six Nations Championships.
"We have two competitions to play in over the coming months but will focus first on a strong finish to the Six Nations Championship.
"The return to rugby has not been without its challenges as some players have suffered injury setbacks and there has been limited playing opportunities ahead of a busy and exciting international window.
"We will be closely monitoring the form and fitness of players competing in the Guinness PRO14 over the coming weeks."
Ireland will gather at the High Performance Centre in Dublin next week and begin their preparations for the Italy clash in Dublin on October 24 and France a week later in Paris.
Ireland Squad 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship
Backs (16)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 26 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps
Jack Carty (Connacht/Buccaneers) 10 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 21 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) uncapped
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 9 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) uncapped
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 43 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps
Kieran Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians) 27 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 3 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 81 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 91 caps CAPTAIN
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 28 caps
Forwards (19)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) uncapped
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Corinthians) 9 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 13 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 98 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 1 cap
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 11 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 67 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps
Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps
John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 21 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 41 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps
Training with Squad w/c 12th October
Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped
James Lowe (Leinster) uncapped
James Tracy (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps
Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped
Online Editors
Columnists Premium
If previously you believed that the only certainties in life were death, taxes and the Six Nations kicking off in early February, you may now be relying only on the first two.