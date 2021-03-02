Conor Murray set for Six Nations return against Scotland

Conor Murray looks set for a recall for Ireland's Six Nations clash with Scotland

Andy Farrell looks set to recall Conor Murray for Sunday week’s trip to Edinburgh after Craig Casey was released to play for Munster on Friday.

The 21-year-old scrum-half is the only member of the match-day 23 from last weekend’s win over Italy among the 13 players sent back to their provinces for game-time in the derbies between Munster and Connacht on Friday and Ulster and Leinster on Saturday.

Murray injured his hamstring before Ireland’s defeat to France and was not fit enough to play in Rome.

Jamison Gibson-Park has done well in his absence, while Casey looked sharp on debut but the experienced campaigner has been retained in camp. Ireland train on Thursday and Friday.

Casey’s fellow new cap Ryan Baird and back-row Jack Conan remain with Ireland. The IRFU will monitor Dave Kilcoyne (head), Jordan Larmour (hip), Ronan Kelleher (ankle) and Tadhg Furlong (ankle) before gathering on Thursday.

Andy Farrell will be keeping a close eye on the derbies, with Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan facing off against Casey, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell and Shane Daly in Connacht's trip to Thomond Park on Friday night.

On Saturday, there's a lot on the line at Kingspan Stadium where Ulster welcome Stuart McCloskey and Tom O'Toole back and Leinster will be boosted by the return of Ed Byrne, Ross Byrne, Ruddock and Van der Flier in the pivotal Conference A decider.

Farrell will also be watching the form of Jacob Stockdale and Joey Carbery closely as they make their way back from injury, but he looks likely to press ahead with what he has for the remainder of this Championship.

IRELAND SQUAD FOR CAMP ON MARCH 4-5

Backs (10): Billy Burns, Keith Earls, Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton.

Forwards (13): Ryan Baird, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Will Connors, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, CJ Stander.

Returning to Provinces (13): Connacht: Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan; Leinster: Ed Byrne, Ross Byrne, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier; Munster: Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell; Ulster: Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole

Online Editors