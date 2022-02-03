Mack Hansen during Ireland Rugby squad training at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Mack Hansen has been handed a shock start for Ireland in their Six Nations opener against Wales on Saturday.

Connacht's star winger has been one of the breakout stars of the provincial season and has done enough in the squad's pre-tournament training camp in Portugal to convince Andy Farrell he's the man to take over from the injured James Lowe on the left wing.

It's a big call, with James Hume's selection on the bench meaning Keith Earls and Jordan Larmour miss out as Robert Baloucoune and Mike Lowry are released to play with Ulster against Hansen's Connacht tomorrow night.

A native of Canberra who played five times for Australia's U-20s and lined out for the Brumbies in Super Rugby, Hansen qualifies for Ireland through his mother who hails from Castlemartyr in Cork.

He slots into a back-three that also includes Hugo Keenan and Andrew Conway who returns to the side after sitting out the win over Argentina.

Bundee Aki has seen off the challenge of Robbie Henshaw for the No 12 shirt and he'll partner Garry Ringrose in the midfield. Henshaw remarkably doesn't make the match-day 23, with Ulster's James Hume among the replacements.

Johnny Sexton skippers the side from out-half where he'll link up with Leinster teammate Jamison Gibson-Park.

Up front, it's an all Leinster front-row of Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong, while James Ryan partners in-form Tadhg Beirne in the second-row.

Another all-Leinster trio makes up the back-row, with Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan linking up once again.

On the bench, Hume is the big selection call, with the in-form centre getting the nod ahead of Henshaw and a host of back-three options.

Farrell prefers Dan Sheehan to Rob Herring as reserve hooker, as Cian Healy and Finlay Bealham cover the prop positions.

Ryan Baird is selected ahead of injury doubt Iain Henderson, while Munster's Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray and Joey Carbery cover back-row and the half-backs.

Ireland team to play Wales (Saturday, 2.15; RTÉ, ITV, S4C)

H Keenan, A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki, M Hansen; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. Reps: D Sheehan, C Healy, F Bealham, Ryan Baird, P O'Mahony, C Murray, J Carbery, R Henshaw.

Replacements

