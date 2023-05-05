Confirmed: Ireland women’s head coach Greg McWilliams leaves role with immediate effect

The IRFU has confirmed that Greg McWilliams is no longer the head coach of the Ireland Women’s rugby team.

The union is now searching for a new coach, with New Zealander John McKee – who was brought on board as a ‘senior coach’ to assist McWilliams last year – taking over on an interim basis.

The union says the rest of the Ireland coaching team, including Niamh Briggs and Denis Fogarty, will remain in situ.

The news, which was first reported on Independent.ie on Monday night, comes on the back of a historically poor Six Nations performance for Ireland who finished with a Wooden Spoon and a record-low points differential.

McWilliams took over in the wake of Ireland’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in 2021.

He had formerly been an assistant coach when the women’s team got to the World Cup semi-finals in 2014, while he had subsequently assisted Gary Gold with the US Eagles men’s team and ran the rugby programme at Yale University.

However, he found the going tough with Ireland in the wake of some high-profile retirements and constant off-field controversy with a large group of current and former internationals writing to the government to express their loss of trust in the IRFU a few weeks after he took over.

His first Six Nations saw Ireland finish fourth with two wins, while he led the team on a historic first tour of Japan last summer where they won one of their two games.

Despite the introduction of professional contracts late last year, the union has struggled to attract experienced XVs specialists to its programme and with other nations already further down the track and benefiting from their World Cup experience, Ireland fell further behind.

McWilliams cut a frustrated figure at times during the campaign, speaking about the fact that the Sevens players are focusing on qualification for the Paris Olympics.

He drew criticism for saying he felt like a father figure to the players as he sought to protect them from the fallout from the Daily Telegraph investigation into sexism at the IRFU, allegations that were refuted by union chief executive Kevin Potts this week.

He leaves by mutual consent and the IRFU now find themselves back at the start all over again, needing to make the right appointment to drag Irish women’s rugby out of the doldrums.

That will be the task of performance director David Nucifora, who was not quoted in the IRFU statement confirming McWilliams’ exit.

The influential Australian has overseen a major decline in results on the women’s side of the game since taking over the role in 2014, something that is in stark contrast to the world’s number one male side.

It is expected that the union will look overseas for an experienced coach to bring through a callow group with New Zealander Anna Richards among the early names being mentioned, although there is hope in rugby circles that the focus on Sevens will diminish next year when Nucifora departs and the Paris Olympics is over.

England this week appointed former All Blacks coach John Mitchell as their head coach in a statement of intent as they continue to lead the way.

IRFU STATEMENT

‘The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) can today confirm that Greg McWilliams has left his role as Head Coach of the Ireland Women’s XV by mutual consent and with immediate effect. ‘The remainder of the current management team will remain in situ and John McKee will oversee operations until a long-term replacement is finalised. ‘The IRFU would like to thank Greg for his efforts over the course of the last 18 months and wish him and his family well for the future. The IRFU will now begin the process of replacing him.’