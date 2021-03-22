Conan try a glimpse of what Ireland can achieve

Two minutes and 50 seconds was all it took to change the way we think about this Ireland team.

From the moment the ball left Rob Herring’s fingertips until the instant Jack Conan slammed it down over the line having slipped Luke Cowan-Dickie’s grasp, Andy Farrell’s team produced 23 phases that they can now point to and say, ‘This is what we are about’.

Herring was the first of 14 players to touch the ball during a period when no English player came close.

Conan’s pick and go was the only one of an entire series where Conor Murray repeatedly, bravely opted to pass to the second or third man out rather than take the easy option.

As a result, Ireland’s ball-carriers had some space to work with. The ball was quick because of the quality of the ruck effort led by the two men, Herring and Iain Henderson, who didn’t carry once.

Whether it was Jacob Stockdale cleaning up Murray’s one poor pass, Keith Earls’ tip on and follow-up ruck effort, Tadhg Furlong’s offload, CJ Stander and Cian Healy’s belligerence, Bundee Aki’s passing range or Johnny Sexton’s variation, Ireland were adaptable, accurate, aggressive and ambitious in everything they did.

Sexton put an up-and-under into the air when he had an overlap outside him, but Hugo Keenan’s sensational catch turned it into a good decision.

Conan’s footwork in the wide channels challenged the English defence in ways that CJ Stander rarely did in the No 8 shirt, while the Leinster man’s poacher’s instinct completed the job.

This was the rugby Ireland kept telling us they are capable of producing.

They were sick of talking about it and, in truth, we were sick of hearing about it, considering there was so little evidence across a disappointing campaign.

Yet, here they were producing a

full-court game against an England team who have had their number so convincingly in their last four games.

Yes, England were awful on Saturday, but Ireland’s vociferous work in contact, relentlessness attitude and

set-piece accuracy made sure it counted for something.

Farrell and the team have come in for much criticism over the course of a rollercoaster eight weeks, but that’s because the sporting public know what these players are capable of.

The expectation is not unrealistic because these players regularly scale the heights at club level and went to the last World Cup as the No 1 side.

Some of them may be past their best on paper, but they didn’t look that way on Saturday. Sexton takes great pleasure in defying the sceptics, your correspondent included, who believe he won’t make it to the 2023 World Cup, while Earls and Healy were hugely influential at 33.

Murray served a reminder of his enduring class, but Farrell should take credit for his decision to challenge the No 9 by picking Jamison Gibson-Park.

Sexton remains pre-eminent, but all three of those centrally contracted players, as well as Peter O’Mahony, found themselves on the bench over the course of this tournament.

The response of the players is something Farrell should hold dear, as is the performance of those he has trusted with the jersey, for when he comes to review the tournament he’ll find that it was a host of players in their 20s who were the team’s leading lights.

Tadhg Beirne was exceptional, Iain Henderson outstanding and Robbie Henshaw is in the form of his life.

After Andrew Porter played brilliantly in the first two matches, Tadhg Furlong came into the team to serve a reminder of his quality.

There are still issues to be rectified and the coach acknowledged that in the aftermath. Ireland tend to have lulls in games and at the Aviva Stadium they started really slowly. A better team than this English outfit would have been further than three points in front and, even still, they were lucky referee Mathieu Raynal did not take a dimmer view of the collapsed maul on 10 minutes. They recovered and now have a strong base to build from. For Farrell, the fact that he doesn’t know what his next game is must be hugely frustrating as he looks to take this momentum onwards.

The summer tour is up in the air and there’s a very real chance he won’t get his hands on these players again until November, when the All Blacks are due in town.

He still has work to do before they’re ready for that level of opposition, but after this tournament bid was derailed by an early red card, there is solace to be taken from the fact that Aki’s sending-off came at a point when the team were already home and hosed.

While England’s Eddie Jones is now under huge pressure, Farrell’s position is secure.

Having returned from his sojourn in Australia, IRFU performance chief David Nucifora was part of the backroom team on Saturday and looked content with what he’d just witnessed.

Farrell will now sit back and watch the provinces for a couple of months. Joey Carbery’s return will be top of his list, as will the continued growth of Harry Byrne and Ciarán Frawley at Leinster as he builds a succession plan around his captain.

In an ideal world, both men would go on the summer tour to the Pacific Islands if it goes ahead.

Likewise back-rows Gavin Coombes, Scott Penny and Paul Boyle, hooker Dan Sheehan and winger Robert Balacoune.

He’ll want to give Ryan Baird and Craig Casey their first start, get more experience into Rónan Kelleher and will hope Caelan Doris and James Ryan recover fully from their recent injury troubles.

Suddenly, things are looking up. Beirne, Furlong and Henshaw are looking like Lions Test starters and Farrell must decide if he’s better off with them, facing South Africa, or working with the next generation.

That’s all a little bit uncertain like everything in life right now.

What is sure is that the coach has built a squad that will go through brick walls for him, but on Saturday they showed that they’re capable of doing it in a more constructive way.

Having lost so frequently to this England team, it was essential they got a result on Saturday but this was no smash and grab and they’re all the better for that.

This is now the standard they should aspire to – whenever it is they play again.

KEY STATS

Line breaks: Ireland 3 England 3



Offloads: Ireland 3 England 3



Dominant tackles: Ireland 4 England 14



Tackles missed: Ireland 13 England 11



Turnovers conceded: Ireland 4 England 12



Penalties conceded: Ireland 12 England 14



Carries: Ireland 86 England 70



Metres carried: Ireland 364 England 292