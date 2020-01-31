Rúaidhrí O'Connor: 'Toner deserves Lansdowne roar after bouncing back from World Cup omission'

After he limbers up on the Aviva Stadium touchline wearing the No 19 jersey, the 6ft, 10ins second-row will trot back out into the international arena and one expects that the roar of approval will be as loud as anything else we hear in Dublin 4.

Perhaps the only solace for the 33-year-old second-row in the days that followed his shock World Cup omission was the depth and scale of public feeling towards the decision.

He does an unglamorous job, his is not a role that gets fans off their feet and his two tries in 67 international caps don't live long in the memory.

Toner calls and wins lineouts, he hits rucks. He'll make tackles when asked and he'll carry the ball when he's given it, but there are others who can do that with greater effect and he'll happily let them do it.

And yet, this mild-mannered man from Moynalvey, Co Meath was taken into the nation's hearts when the news came that he would not be travelling to Japan.

At the time, no one had played more games under Joe Schmidt but in his place was Jean Kleyn who had only qualified on residency a couple of weeks before.

It was a head-scratcher of a call. Schmidt's explanation didn't hold water and Kleyn's performances in Japan, where he was only used as a starter against Russia and a sub against Samoa, did little to shed light on why such a loyal, popular servant had been jettisoned on the eve of what he felt was the culmination of his work within the team.

When this correspondent interviewed Toner last summer, he was aware that he was under pressure for his place. Every mention of the World Cup was caveated with the words "if I'm lucky enough to be selected", but deep down he must have been confident.

The way he dealt with his disappointment has only helped his reputation.

In the days and weeks that followed, he kept his counsel and returned to Leinster as one of the few experienced players among the next generation of young kids.

Operating off broadway, he got to work.

By all accounts, the early displays were sluggish as he got back into it but by the time the World Cup walls came crashing down around Ireland and the internationals returned, their erstwhile colleague had hit his straps in a team already building towards a potentially unbeaten season.

As ever, it's been nothing spectacular but Toner has been a consistently strong performer in Leinster blue.

When he finally broke his silence about his Japan exclusion, he did it in his customary even-tempered way during a chat with the Sunday newspaper correspondents.

Even on the points where his version of events deviated from Schmidt's, Toner kept his toys in the pram and drew a line under the whole affair. He let his rugby speak for him and, thankfully, Andy Farrell was listening.

The new man was part of the old regime and, while Schmidt made the ultimate call, he would have had an input. Dynamism, power and athleticism are virtues Farrell wants from his pack. Brian O'Driscoll has called for a return of the 'dog' to the Irish forwards. None of those terms apply to Toner. He's no softy, but if you're looking for an enforcer, he's not your man.

What he does bring is a calm approach to high-pressure situations, a go-to source of clean and quick ball for a talented backline and a player who is happy to focus on smashing rucks at the expense of his carrying numbers.

When Rónan Kelleher comes on he'll probably be faced with a scrum or a lineout for his first act as an international.

With Toner likely to be introduced at the same time, the new hooker will have his huge weight behind him in the former and his long reach to aim for as he throws into the latter.

Toner knows more than anyone he needs to perform once introduced, but his inclusion is form-based and if he does well he should continue to hold off the challenge of Ultan Dillane.

James Ryan and Iain Henderson are establishing a familiar partnership, while Kleyn is in decent form down in Munster and the next big thing, Ryan Baird, is already in the squad as a development player.

Toner had to be patient and wait his own turn early in his career and he won't be opening any doors. Indeed, having worked hard to get back to this point, he will be keen to force his way into the starting XV.

A team man, he won't want much of a fuss when he returns to the international fold. If the crowd rises to greet him on his introduction, he should take it as a compliment to his perseverance and good form.

Then, he can get stuck into playing for Ireland once again.

