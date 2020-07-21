| 17.1°C Dublin

Let's be honest for once - 2020 is a bust, but if we're not careful, 2021 could be just as bad

Ian O'Doherty

Taoiseach Micheál Martin leaves after the first face-to-face EU summit since the COVID-19 outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS Expand

We're only a few weeks into the life of this new Government and, it's fair to say, things haven't been going well for them.

A marriage of inconvenience, featuring a coalition of the unwilling, it was always going to be a rocky ride. Even the most reluctant marriages usually get the brief respite of a honeymoon. Not for this lot, however.