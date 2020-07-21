Let's be honest for once - 2020 is a bust, but if we're not careful, 2021 could be just as bad

We're only a few weeks into the life of this new Government and, it's fair to say, things haven't been going well for them.

A marriage of inconvenience, featuring a coalition of the unwilling, it was always going to be a rocky ride. Even the most reluctant marriages usually get the brief respite of a honeymoon. Not for this lot, however.

Read More

Within 17 days of his elevation to Taoiseach, Micheál Martin had to sack the briefly-tenured Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen for the kind of drink-driving scandal that reminded us all of the glory days of Fianna Fáil in their pomp.

As readers of a certain vintage may recall, the old Fianna Fáil traditionally had a rather loose relationship with the rules.

After all, one senior member famously used to boast that when he was caught in a pub during a late night lock-in by the local gardaí, he offered the attending officer an interesting ultimatum - "do you want a pint or a transfer?"

Cowen has taken his dismissal with characteristic humility and grace. Actually, scratch that - he is now going on a road trip around the country to meet the Fianna Fáil grassroots.

The chicken-in-the-basket circuit may not be to the modern politician's taste, but Cowen knows there's a groundswell of support for him and, similarly, he is aware many of the party members are already unhappy with Martin's leadership and would like to defenestrate him.

That seems rather premature - and I'm saying that as someone who still hasn't forgiven Martin for introducing the draconian smoking ban all those years ago.

But it is becoming increasingly clear the Soldiers of Destiny are not a happy bunch.

While Cowen hits the road on what will be an interminable pity-party, Jim O'Callaghan is equally surly at his lack of a ministerial car and has been making similar grumbles in the background. And we all know how Éamon Ó Cuív feels about the current arrangement, even though few people have ever cared what Éamon Ó Cuív thinks about anything.

Yes, it's a return to the Fianna Fáil show and all the guff we've heard over the last few months about the importance of putting country before party has been proved to be nonsense - at the end of the day, these politicians all belong to the one party, the one called Mé Féin.

The Government's credibility took a further hit when Eamon Ryan was caught having a power nap during a crucial vote on workers' rights. One could, perhaps, congratulate him for having such a strong grip on his work/life balance but it was yet another self-inflicted wound.

But while we can look at the peevish Fianna Fáilers with the requisite degree of scorn, and while we all had a good laugh at Ryan taking 40 winks, they are minor distractions when compared to the vast problems which face the new administration.

What would be preferable - a government that makes tough but unpopular decisions and delivers them with clarity and no equivocation, or a seemingly hapless group of people who are just making things up as they go along?

The slow-motion car crash that is their approach to the so-called 'green list' would seem to indicate we're lumbered with the latter. There was meant to be an announcement yesterday about the countries we're allowed to visit - even though we're also being told that we should not, under any circumstances, engage in non-essential travel.

Yet, amidst more reports of rancour and division within the Cabinet about which countries we can travel to - while simultaneously being told that we shouldn't travel anywhere - the list has been postponed. Of course, everyone knows the countries which will be included and among the 11 nations mooted for the list is Italy which has been absolutely battered by Covid-19.

Then, just in case the waters weren't muddy enough, potential Irish travellers were warned by Insurance Ireland they won't be covered by the usual travel insurance.

So, simply put - we're going to release a list of countries you can go to. We just wish you wouldn't. And if you do, you won't be covered by insurance.

This muddled thinking was perfectly evidenced in the Government's decision to keep most pubs shut until August 10 - at least. Don't be surprised if that is extended even further.

Having been told it's our patriotic duty to stay at home and spend our money on local businesses, many people booked themselves a week in places like Courtown. They now have the delightful prospect of spending their time in a caravan or mobile home with nowhere to go.

But this also provides us with the perfect opportunity to do something the Irish seldom want to do - engage in some personal responsibility. There is absolutely no point in waiting for concise guidance from the Government because, as we have seen, it doesn't know what it's doing.

That leaves the onus on the individual to be a good citizen. We're all desperate to get out of the country for a few weeks and the thoughts of a fortnight in a sunny resort seem more appealing than ever.

But that's simply too dangerous at the moment. Numerous cities across the world are being forced back into lockdown and if we see any indication of a second wave - which I suspect we shall - then we'll be dragged right back to the horrible situation we found ourselves in March.

The possibility that anecdotal reports suggest the west of Ireland may currently be festooned with virus-ridden Texans doesn't help, either. But if we're to be at the beginning of the end rather than merely the end of the beginning, it is up to us and not the this shambolic administration to make the sensible choices.

Let's be honest for once - 2020 is a bust, it has been cancelled. But if we're not careful, 2021 could be just as bad.