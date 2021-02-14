| 4.9°C Dublin

Coach's baffling half-back calls leave us without much of a shout

Neil Francis

Ireland players Will Connors, Jamison Gibson-Park and Billy Burns after last week's defeat to Wales in Cardiff. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile Expand

Ireland players Will Connors, Jamison Gibson-Park and Billy Burns after last week's defeat to Wales in Cardiff. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

An old pal of mine told me that “the first rule of theatre is to always leave them wanting more”. Lovely fella ... terrible anaesthetist.

Since the great rugby year of 2018 we have all been wanting a little more. It has been a bleak period since. How long does it take to bed down your ideas and your philosophy? There is every chance that Ireland could turn the French over this afternoon. That would be a turn-up. Ireland would have to be very good, something that only three or four of them managed to be last week in Cardiff and again only on an individual basis. How come Joe got everyone to play well at the same time?

There is a nagging sense of inevitability here that Ireland under Andy Farrell have, impolitely early, already arrived at a crossroads. Lose the first stanza of fixtures (Wales and France) and there is the probability that Ireland will lose four games in the championship this year. That is unacceptable if it does transpire.

