Clive Woodward: ‘If Farrell can roll England, he’ll be in a strong position’

It is the Monday of Test match week, but Clive Woodward has long swapped the pressure of the coaching box for the relative comfort of the television studio.

As he dials into a Zoom call from his home office outside London, the only coach from this side of the equator to win a Rugby World Cup retains the same passion that drove England so successfully to glory 18 years ago.

Over the course of an hour, he assesses Eddie Jones’ England and Andy Farrell’s Ireland through the prism of his own experience in the job.

Today, he believes, is a pivotal match for both coaches. He knows all about that. Away trips to Dublin evoke memories good and bad. He made his debut against Ireland at Twickenham and won and lost at Lansdowne Road as a player and a coach.

In 2001, his team lost a Grand Slam at the Dublin 4 venue. Two years later, they gave perhaps the definitive performance of an incredibly successful era in Ballsbridge.

“Ireland were going for a Grand Slam, we were too and that was probably that game probably won us the World Cup in many ways,” he recalls.

“It set the World Cup up. I put massive pressure on the team, I said to them: ‘Unless we can win well here we’ve got no chance at the World Cup.’ Eddie O’Sullivan was the coach and we put 40-plus points on them and I knew, ‘OK, someone will have to play really well to beat this team at a World Cup, including the southern hemisphere teams’.”

As a player in the 1980s, it didn’t always go his way. “Literally, every time Ollie got the ball he put it on (winger) David Trick,” he says of a particularly difficult day in 1983.

“The whole game-plan was stick it on ‘Tricky’ and ‘Tricky’ said to me afterwards. ‘I didn’t drop a single ball, the definition of dropping a ball you have to touch it first!’”

“I love coming to Dublin and Ireland because you do generally get a good welcome and I think that goes back to John Pullin in 1973 when they got beat and he said, ‘At least we turned up’.”

There won’t be a chance to sample the Dublin hospitality today, nor will there be any silverware on the line at the gleaming, empty Aviva Stadium.

Still, Woodward will watch from the ITV studio with great interest. For England and Jones, the challenge is to show they have learnt the lessons of Japan.

“There is a real theme to England under Eddie, we seem to play really well when underdogs,” he says.

“In the press conference before the All Blacks (World Cup semi-final), he asked: ‘How many people think we can win the game?’ Nobody put their hand up.

“It was a great line, a clever thing to do and it suited the English psyche. They went out and played really well.

“It wasn’t England’s best game, quite simply because they were the underdogs. I don’t think it’s that difficult, if you’ve got a good team, to win when you’re the underdogs.

“Real top teams win when they’re favourites.

“That next week (against South Africa), the preparation . . . I was there, I could feel it, I wrote it in the paper that this was going to go to the wire and I could just see it flick completely. They didn’t turn up.

“To not turn up in a World Cup final, just gets rid of everything beforehand. It’s like going to the World Cup final as a football team and losing 4-0. I just think they got distracted, there’s never been a proper inquest by people who have been there and got the T-shirt, it all moved on.

“My worry with the team, until last Saturday, was it was almost like they all said, ‘We’ll all be there in four years’ time and we’re building towards it’. That’s a massive error.”

Producing today, he believes, will prove that England are finally learning.

“I do think the way a team plays reflects the coach, it reflects the personality of the coach,” Woodward says. “The team represents you as your personality, your playing style . . . I like to think that the England team I coached ended up representing the way I wanted to play the game as a player.

“I’d have loved to have been in that team in 2003, because they wanted to play so quickly and it culminated in that win in Ireland which was one of the best games England played.

“England are still happy being underdogs, they’re battlers. Eddie’s a tough kid from Australia, a good guy and a really good coach but he likes to come from behind. What he’s got to do is learn to be favourites. England should be favourites going into this weekend based on last Saturday and to me that’s interesting because they won’t like that tag.”

So, if a team reflects their coach’s personality what does that mean for Ireland?

Woodward once tried to sign Andy Farrell when he was still at the top of the rugby league tree, but the Wigan legend opted to delay his cross-code switch for a couple more years before finally coming on board in 2005.

“I’ve huge respect for Andy Farrell as a bloke,” he says. “I remember watching Wigan play in the Grand Final in rugby league. I was determined to sign Jason (Robinson), but I watched Andy captain Wigan and he was phenomenal. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen play as a rugby league player.

“He wouldn’t come over, but fortunately I got the right one in Jason Robinson. It’s a huge challenge for him to go into his first head coaching role to take charge of Ireland, as an Englishman over there as well. What he will have is the respect of players, no doubt. He’s having to learn to be a head coach on the job I guess. That’s challenging because there is a lot of pressure.

“To be fair to Andy, he’s mainly been involved in international rugby. He was with Stuart Lancaster with England, then over in Ireland. There is a massive difference between the head coach and the assistant coach.”

Woodward cites the example of his own assistant Andy Robinson as someone who struggled with that step up.

Picking the right team, he says, is the key to success. “Selection is everything. It’s the No 1 skill,” he explains.

“I lost more games from getting selection wrong than I did from a coaching point of view. You’ve got to create an environment where, without being too dramatic, people will die for each other, put everything on the line.

“The most important thing I’ve always found and I think this comes from a player, you can’t bulls**t the players. They know, ‘Is this the right team?’ They’re not stupid. They’ll support each other, their coach but the team will know if you’re picking the right team.

“You need to be brutally honest about that. If everyone thinks, ‘This is the right team’, then the country is happy, the media is happy, everyone is kind of happy. You just don’t know until you get in there. I was the first (England) professional head coach . . . my background was as a player, but I was running my own small company and I was used to handling people. I was a business person. Your ability to handle people, you’ve got to be brutally honest. It’s a great job, from where I’m sitting it looks like he’s doing pretty well. It’s a big game at the weekend for both coaches.

“If he can roll England, I think he’ll be in a very strong position.”

Both Jones and Farrell have been accused of being too loyal to underperforming senior players.

“There’s nothing wrong with loyalty, but all I’d say is the No 1 thing is that you have got to pick the players that deserve to be picked. If you don’t do that, it will erode the whole team culture,” Woodward says.

“I don’t think Six Nations rugby is the grounds for bringing people back to form. You’ve got to pick your best players. If that is Billy Vunipola, pick him, but you’ve got to look at yourself in the mirror and say I’m not picking him because he’s been good in the past.

“I was close to my team, but I wasn’t that close because I knew one day I’d have to drop them. My favourite selection, and this shows the standard England were at, we were in the Autumn internationals, we’d beaten the All Blacks at Twickenham and South Africa were next and I dropped Lawrence Dallaglio.

“I wanted to bring in Lewis Moody, to see if we could get an even quicker back-row . . . Lawrence had just beaten the All Blacks. I sat him down and told him I was leaving him out.

“We can look back now and laugh, but we had this incredible conversation. What I didn’t realise was that it was actually his 50th cap. He was supposed to lead the team out against South Africa and I put him on the bench!

“To say it caused a . . . it was great, the whole team went, ‘Wow, s**t’, if he can leave Dallaglio out after beating the All Blacks . . .’. He said, ‘You’re resting me to try Lewis Moody’ and I said, ‘No, no. I’m not resting you, I’m dropping you. You’re not in the team, don’t go away thinking you’re being rested or I’m experimenting here’.

“We still laugh about that, but there can’t be any sentiment. I don’t know the Irish team as well as I used to, but you’ve got to pick the team that’s going to play the style you want to play. That’s difficult for Andy Farrell, because he’s not really played much rugby union.

“He was a rugby league player and that is one of his biggest challenges and one of the biggest things he’s got to get through with all you guys in the media – does he actually know the style of play he’s trying to play and is he picking the players that will fit that style.”

Farrell’s assistant Mike Catt was the man who kicked the ball to touch to end the 2003 final in Sydney. It is a source of disappointment to Woodward that so many of his players chose the “easy” route of punditry over coaching and he’s delighted the former Bath centre is in the game. But he believes he must find his own voice to challenge Farrell.

“Mike’s perfect position would be the attack coach, but an attack coach has got to be able to stand up to the head coach,” Woodward said.

“My coaching team, I look at Andy Robinson and Phil Larder and they were not yes men. We had real moments in terms of selection. It was my call, but at times we had some real humdingers.

“They really challenged me at times, Mike’s got to get his views across. I’m sure he’s close to Farrell because he was there with England, which is a good thing, but Mike has also got to pin his name to the team – especially from an attacking point of view.”

From this remove, this seems like a pivotal point in the World Cup cycle for both teams. However, as one of the few men to have actually successfully navigated a World Cup cycle, Woodward said getting caught up in long-term planning is one of the biggest mistakes a head coach can make.

“The job of the international coach is to win the next game, the moment you start looking at other things you’ve lost the plot and if I was your boss I’d have you in and there’d be some pretty serious words.

“Your job is not to develop Irish rugby, your job is to win on Saturday and if you do that you’re doing your job to develop Irish rugby. You lose on Saturday, you’re not doing your job. That’s what it should be about.”

Read More

Online Editors