Ireland's CJ Stander is doubtful to feature in the rest of the Six Nations after picking up a facial injury in yesterday's crushing defeat against England.

CJ Stander's Six Nations campaign could be over after playing '62 minutes with two fractures in his cheek and eye socket'

The Grand Slam champions went down 32-20 to a rampant England in a bruising encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

Afterwards, boss Joe Schmidt confirmed Keith Earls suffered a hip injury, with flanker CJ Stander picking up a facial problem and lock Devin Toner an ankle issue.

Ireland move quickly on to face Scotland at Murrayfield next Saturday, with Schmidt already counting a mounting injury cost.

"Keith Earls is pretty sore, with a hip issue, he got hit a couple of times early, he was very sore," said Schmidt.

"CJ Stander we think has a facial injury and has gone for a scan. Devin Toner rolled his ankle, just taking a kick-off.

"Beyond that there are physical and emotional bruises there for sure."

South African Olympic and world champion Ryk Neethling, who is Stander's brother in law, was in attendance yesterday and following the match he tweeted a photo with Stander, saying: "Not the result we wanted but an incredible experience nonetheless and proud of @CJStander playing 62 mins with two fractures in his cheek and eye socket."

The injury will almost certainly rule Stander out for the rest of the Six Nations campaign and make him a doubt for Munster's Champions Cup quarter final against Edinburgh at the end of March.

Not the result we wanted but an incredible experience nonetheless and proud of @CJStander playing 62 mins with two fractures in his cheek and eye socket 😳 pic.twitter.com/GUswqOO8QJ — Ryk Neethling (@RykNeethling) February 2, 2019

Schmidt claimed that his first home defeat in the Six Nations, and the heaviest to England in Dublin for 15 years, was a reality check as his team's Grand Slam defence was grounded on day one.

"It's really disappointing, not too dis-similar to the All Blacks here a couple of years ago when we got beaten up and we got beaten up again today.

"We have to believe and go to Scotland who now share the championship lead and we need to be more cohesive and abrasive.

"I don't think tonight was anything other than two really big teams, one winning fine margins and the other not, They have enormous power and we struggle to contain their power runners.

"We have to do that in the future, get off the line quicker to take some of that space. It's a reality check.

"They put pressure on, defensively got off the line. They got a second try in behind us but we need to keep a cool head. We have young players and struggling for cohesion.

"We never hit the ground running, even last year. We have had success in Europe, we had some tired bodies in our training week and we tend to get better in the championship as it continues.

"We got man-handled a little bit, it was very hard to generate momentum. We over-played because we couldn't get into the aerial battle. They got access into our aerial battle.

"We were chasing the game in the last quarter and there are regrets about losing the bonus point."

England dominated every aspect of the game but Schmidt was critical of the manner in which the visitors bossed the skies.

"They did their homework and they denied us access in the aerial game, they saw how it was going to be refereed.

"Even Keith Earls taken out and taken out again and then we have to take him off. We have to win those battles but it's hard when you get taken out."

