CJ Stander nominated for 2020 Six Nations player of the tournament award

A dejected CJ Stander of Ireland near the end of the Six Nations defeat to France at Stade de France in Paris, France last Saturday. Photo: Sportsfile

CJ Stander has been named as one of six nominees for the 2020 Six Nations Player of the Championship award.

The Ireland back-row enjoyed an excellent campaign during which he was consistently the standout player for Andy Farrell's men.

Earlier today, Stander was announced as Munster's Player of the Year, but he faces tough competition to land the Six Nations prize.

France dominate the nominees with their outstanding scrum-half Antoine Dupont leading the way, alongside his exciting half-back partner Romain Ntamack, and the superb Grégory Alldritt.

England duo Maro Itoje and Ben Youngs, who won his 100th cap for his country in last weekend's win over Italy, complete the list of nominees.

The winner will be decided by a public vote, which is now open. Voting will close on Wednesday evening, with the overall winner due to be announced on Friday.

Online Editors