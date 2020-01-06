Cian Tracey: 'Andy Farrell is already facing his first major test - he must pick John Cooney to face Scotland'

For all that Cooney has been outstanding this season, he knew that he was very much under the microscope, and while the same level of scrutiny applied to his Irish rival, Murray is far more used to that big-game pressure.

What has become alien to the Munster scrum-half, however, is anyone coming this close to challenging him for his starting spot.

There is no doubt that these are challenging times for Murray, but it is important to be realistic about the situation that he finds himself in.

Some people will have you believe that he is playing so badly that he doesn't even merit a place in the Six Nations squad, which is nonsense.

Murray's major problem is that because he has set such high standards for himself over the years, and raised the bar higher than any other Irish scrum-half, any sort of dip below that will stand out much more than in an average player.

Bullied

Against Ulster, Murray played behind a bullied pack, which meant that generating quick ball was almost impossible.

That said, there were times when he was too ponderous at the breakdown and was guilty of trying to eke a penalty rather than focusing on releasing the backs.

This has become a regular issue and it was one which will hinder Munster because Stephen Larkham's attacking philosophy is based around quick ball.

Murray won't need anyone to tell him that, yet he needs to eradicate the dithering at the breakdown and concentrate on getting his pass back up to the kind of levels that rightly saw him spoken about as one of the best nines in the world.

Even a tiny hesitation can cause a ripple effect, as we saw in Belfast when he threw a couple of wobbly passes that are so unlike him.

It had all started so well for Murray as he played a central role in helping to create Munster's only try early on when he peeled off a scrum and cleverly created space for Joey Carbery, who put Shane Daly over for a really well-worked score.

That was about as good as it got, however, as from there, it was all about Cooney's ability to stamp his authority all over proceedings.

Once again, the Ulster scrum-half scored a stunning try (his eighth of the season) that had all the hallmarks of a player on top of his game.

These big moments have become so regular that they are now increasingly difficult to ignore, which is why Andy Farrell faces the first huge decision of his tenure.

Leaving Rob Kearney out of his extended Ireland training squad grabbed the headlines, yet it is much easier to omit a 34-year-old whose best days are behind him rather than drop the country's greatest scrum-half, who still has plenty of time to rediscover his best form.

That should not happen in the Six Nations opener against Scotland on February 1, however, because to do would send out a very negative message to the rest of the squad.

Joe Schmidt's major flaw in the latter stages of his time with Ireland was to overlook form players and pick those who had served him so well in the past. If Farrell goes down the same road from the off, the renewed optimistic mood will quickly be dampened as the likes of Cooney are left to wonder what more they have to do to get a chance.

We are all guilty of heralding the shiny new thing, yet Cooney has been a shining example of how to deal with disappointment. After not even being given a chance in a World Cup warm-up game, the Dubliner went back to Ulster and took his game to new heights.

The 29-year-old has only won eight caps and although international rugby is a massive step up, he hasn't exactly been limiting his stellar performances to the PRO14's strugglers.

Munster followed Clermont, Bath and Harlequins in finding out first-hand just how devastating Cooney's current form is.

Dan McFarland has given him licence to run the game-plan from scrum-half, which is why he takes on so much responsibility. That same approach will not work with Johnny Sexton, who is looking increasingly likely to be fit for the Six Nations.

Cooney's role would naturally be very different if Farrell does put his trust in him and how that impacts his overall game would be fascinating to watch. The Dubliner has become such a reliable goal-kicker but, again, it seems highly unlikely that responsibility will fall on his shoulders with Ireland.

Cooney is a supremely self-assured individual and relishes being the main man. As much as he would have to fit into Farrell's systems, there should be an onus on playing to the strengths of the form player, let alone scrum-half, in Europe.

No one else is having as much of a consistently positive impact and, for that reason alone, Cooney deserves a chance to prove that he can do the same on the international stage.

