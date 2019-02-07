Ireland look set to be dealt another injury blow as Joe Schmidt prepares to name his team to face Scotland with Robbie Henshaw expected to be ruled out with injury.

Chris Farrell set for surprise Scotland start as Robbie Henshaw the latest to join Ireland's injury list

It is not yet clear what is behind the Athlone native's absence from training this morning, but he recently returned from a hamstring injury.

The Leinster man had been expected to revert to centre to replace Garry Ringrose, with Rob Kearney coming into the team at full-back.

However, his absence means Chris Farrell is likely to come into a much-changed team for his fourth cap, while his name-sake Tom Farrell could be in line for his first cap off the bench.

The loss of Henshaw is the latest blow to Joe Schmidt who lost CJ Stander, Ringrose and Devin Toner to injury after a bruising defeat to England last weekend.

Seán O'Brien and Jack Conan are set to come into the back-row when Schmidt names his team this afternoon, with Quinn Roux due to start in the second-row.

