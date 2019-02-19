Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne and Chris Farrell have recovered from knocks and are available for this Sunday's clash with Conor O'Shea's Italy in Rome.

Chris Farrell given the green light for Italy clash but Garry Ringrose, Rhys Ruddock and Will Addison miss out

Farrell hobbled off having tweaked something in his knee during the victory over the Southern Kings but has recovered.

The IRFU also confirmed that Tadhg Beirne has shaken off a knee injury and trained with the Ireland squad at Carton House today.

Ulster lock Iain Henderson is fit but his availability hinges on the result of disciplinary hearing today after he was cited for an incident in Ulster's win at the Ospreys.

Uncapped Connacht trio Caolin Blade, Jack Carty and Tom Farrell have also joined up with Ireland in a 34-strong squad to prepare to face the Azzurri.

Hamstring issues have ruled out the Leinster duo of Garry Ringrose and Rhys Ruddock while Will Addison has lower back stiffness and his injury is being managed at Ulster.

Connacht scrumhalf Kieran Marmion and Leinster prop Andrew Porter are omitted.

Italian captain Sergio Parisse has been ruled out of the game after picking up a head knock while on club duty with Stade Francais.

Ireland squad 2019 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 3

Forwards (18)

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 115 caps (c)

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 4 caps

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 12 caps

Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 67 caps

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 12 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 30 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 86 caps

Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 42 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 26 caps

Jack McGrath (St Marys College/Leinster) 53 caps

Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 26 caps

Sean O’Brien (UCD/Leinster) 54 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 54 caps (vc)

Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 10 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 15 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 16 caps

Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 11 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 15 caps

Backs (16)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 14 caps

Caolin Blade (Galwegians/Connacht) 0 caps

Adam Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 1 cap

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 18 caps

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 0 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 10 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 6 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 74 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 4 caps

Tom Farrell (Coolmine/Connacht) 0 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 37 caps

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster/) 88 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 11 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 69 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 80 caps (vc)

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 16 caps

Online Editors