Chris Farrell given the green light for Italy clash but Garry Ringrose, Rhys Ruddock and Will Addison miss out
Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne and Chris Farrell have recovered from knocks and are available for this Sunday's clash with Conor O'Shea's Italy in Rome.
Farrell hobbled off having tweaked something in his knee during the victory over the Southern Kings but has recovered.
The IRFU also confirmed that Tadhg Beirne has shaken off a knee injury and trained with the Ireland squad at Carton House today.
Ulster lock Iain Henderson is fit but his availability hinges on the result of disciplinary hearing today after he was cited for an incident in Ulster's win at the Ospreys.
Uncapped Connacht trio Caolin Blade, Jack Carty and Tom Farrell have also joined up with Ireland in a 34-strong squad to prepare to face the Azzurri.
Hamstring issues have ruled out the Leinster duo of Garry Ringrose and Rhys Ruddock while Will Addison has lower back stiffness and his injury is being managed at Ulster.
Connacht scrumhalf Kieran Marmion and Leinster prop Andrew Porter are omitted.
Italian captain Sergio Parisse has been ruled out of the game after picking up a head knock while on club duty with Stade Francais.
Ireland squad 2019 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 3
Forwards (18)
Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 115 caps (c)
Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 4 caps
Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 12 caps
Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 67 caps
Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 12 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 30 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 86 caps
Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 42 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 26 caps
Jack McGrath (St Marys College/Leinster) 53 caps
Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 26 caps
Sean O’Brien (UCD/Leinster) 54 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 54 caps (vc)
Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 10 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 15 caps
John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 16 caps
Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 11 caps
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 15 caps
Backs (16)
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 14 caps
Caolin Blade (Galwegians/Connacht) 0 caps
Adam Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 1 cap
Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 18 caps
Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 0 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 10 caps
John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 6 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 74 caps
Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 4 caps
Tom Farrell (Coolmine/Connacht) 0 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 37 caps
Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster/) 88 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 11 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 69 caps
Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 80 caps (vc)
Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 16 caps
