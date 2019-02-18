Ireland duo Chris Farrell and Tadgh Beirne will return to Ireland training this week ahead of Sunday's Six Nations clash against Italy.

Chris Farrell and Tadgh Beirne return to Ireland camp ahead of Six Nations clash with Italy

Farrell's knee injury is Joe Schmidt's chief concern. The centre started against Scotland and was released to play for Munster against Southern Kings on Friday and limped off 18 minutes into the Irish Independent Park clash.

Johann van Graan said the decision to take Farrell off was precautionary, but news of a knee injury is a worry given he only returned from an anterior cruciate ligament issue earlier this season.

Beirne has missed the opening two Six Nations clashes against England and Scotland with a knee injury he picked up last month while in action for Munster in the Champions Cup.

Both players will be closely monitored when they return to the Ireland camp.

Online Editors