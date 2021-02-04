Cardiff roof to stay open for Wales vs Ireland and crowd noise to be used in stadium

The roof at the Principality Stadium will remain open for Ireland's Six Nations opener against Wales. Image credit: Sportsfile.

The roof at the Principality Stadium will remain open for Ireland's clash with Wales on Sunday unless there is an unexpected weather event in Cardiff.

The venue is hosting its first rugby match in a year after being transformed into an hospital for patients suffering from Covid-19 during the pandemic.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, more than 600 stadium staff have been transforming the ground in order to be ready for the Six Nations opener and they have laid a surface similar to the one at Croke Park.

According to Alex Luff, the stadium operations manager, the roof will remain open because the pitch has been laid so recently.

"The roof will remain open unless there's an operational or safety need for us to close it," he said.

"It will be open for the Ireland match on Sunday. The weather forecast is positive which is good.

"It's a change for this year only due to the unique circumstances surrounding the pitch and the work we've put in place to get the stadium ready.

'Both the IRFU and RFU are happy with that. It's just for this year. In 2022 we go back to the way it's always been, with coaches agreeing to open or close it.

"They can close it if a serious storm is predicted. Weather is one of the factors that we will be closely monitoring in the run-up to the game, but it will need to a significant and sustained downpour for us to consider closing the roof as we are confident in the draining capabilities of the new pitch system.

"Looking at the current forecast, we are expecting no rain this weekend and are planning for the roof to remain open."

In normal circumstances, both teams have to agree on the roof before the game.

Ireland had expected the roof to be closed for the game and will have bad memories of their last visited Cardiff when they insisted it remain open and then struggled to cope with the rain.

Wales are hoping their return to their spiritual home will help them improve their results after struggling during a spell in Llanelli last season.

Both teams are named Friday.

Luff also revealed that the players will run out to the sound of fans cheering despite the game taking place behind closed doors.

"We will be playing some crowd noises in during the game," he said.

"The team felt that helped removed the periods of silence.

"We've taken sound-bites from previous internationals and so have a suite of different sounds to play at the right time for the home and away team. It's to create a sense of atmosphere. The sounds will come from a previous Ireland and England game at the Principality Stadium.

"Hopefully it gives the boys a lift during periods of attack or at a big scrum. We'll react to what happens in front of us."

