| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Captain’s final flourish can’t cover all the cracks

Vincent Hogan

Sexton’s late brilliance from the touchline should never have been needed against chaotic, over-rated Scotland side

Ireland's Johnny Sexton kicks the winning penalty against Scotland at Murrayfield. Photo: by Stu Forster/Getty Images Expand

Close

Ireland's Johnny Sexton kicks the winning penalty against Scotland at Murrayfield. Photo: by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ireland's Johnny Sexton kicks the winning penalty against Scotland at Murrayfield. Photo: by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ireland's Johnny Sexton kicks the winning penalty against Scotland at Murrayfield. Photo: by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It was still the dead of night on New Zealand’s North Island as Jonathan Sexton’s kick brought final definition to the gusting Edinburgh chaos, but you had to believe that not every house was silent.

All through this Six Nations, it’s been impossible not to imagine Joe Schmidt setting his alarm for these 4am kick-offs only to then sit slack-jawed in disbelief at what his old team was threatening to become.

Anecdotally, Joe’s coaching persona was Hyde to the Jekyll of Late Late Show cordiality that largely became his public face.

Most Watched

Privacy