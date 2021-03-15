Captain’s final flourish can’t cover all the cracks

It was still the dead of night on New Zealand’s North Island as Jonathan Sexton’s kick brought final definition to the gusting Edinburgh chaos, but you had to believe that not every house was silent.

All through this Six Nations, it’s been impossible not to imagine Joe Schmidt setting his alarm for these 4am kick-offs only to then sit slack-jawed in disbelief at what his old team was threatening to become.

Anecdotally, Joe’s coaching persona was Hyde to the Jekyll of Late Late Show cordiality that largely became his public face.

He set standards that intimidated many players, we are told, yet made most markedly better too.

The Prologue to Tom English’s book, No Borders – Playing Rugby for Ireland is titled accordingly ‘Eyes in the Back of His Head’.

Schmidt changed the culture of the Irish dressing-room by salting his post-match video sessions with a cold, interrogatory quality.

Even victories could be picked apart as partial failures, creating an environment that often became – as Andrew Trimble put it – “tough and unpleasant at times”.

So how brutally would Joe’s eye run across this victory in Murrayfield?

A victory essentially secured through the marquee intervention of a man voted World Player of the Year when Schmidt’s Ireland was at its most clinical and ruthless.

Sexton has been consistent in his view that this team is moving in the right direction under Andy Farrell.

And it’s true, it doesn’t require a great leap of the imagination to see an alternative context building towards next Saturday’s final game against England in Dublin.

The defeats to Wales and France could, with a bit of luck, have been easily avoided.

But self-harm has been a recurring trait in this story and three-quarters of the way through this red-blooded, error-strewn, borderline neurotic contest, Ireland fell into its embrace again.

Leading 24-10 on the hour, they were all square against palpably frazzled hosts 13 minutes later.

As Sexton himself surmised afterwards: “I didn’t see the game unfolding like that. Fourteen points up, when we concede that (Huw Jones) try, it just changes the game. We just need to be better there. We had a kick-off receive we didn’t deal well with, we had a lineout we didn’t deal well with.

“Then we missed a tackle that we should have done better. So as good a team as Scotland are, we have to look at ourselves first and foremost and need to improve.

“If you have a 14-points lead in international rugby, the next moment is the most important one. And top teams I think in that position put a statement down. They clear their lines and put pressure on again. We’re just short of that at the moment. When we got that second try to go 14 points up, we just lost concentration for a moment.”

Sexton’s language was franked with the kind of candour Irish dressing-rooms became accustomed to through the Schmidt era. And of course, through that era, Scotland weren’t even a basic measure. They were roadkill basically, excepting a single 2017 aberration at Murrayfield.

Schmidt’s Ireland won every other Six Nations meeting with the Scots, accumulating 17 tries through that time against their opponents’ four.

And for Farrell now, himself a part of that Schmidt era as defence coach from 2016, comparison is always going to be the difficulty.

It seems only like yesterday that Irish rugby was measuring itself on heavyweight duels with the All Blacks, Wallabies and Springboks, when our modern ruthlessness was maybe best encapsulated by a St Patrick’s Day destruction of England at Twickenham to secure the 2018 Grand Slam.

So this fingernail win in a febrile game didn’t feel like any revolution worth trumpeting.

Scotland were broadly awful, their lineout destroyed and their superstar pivot left grinning sheepishly in front of the Lions coach, having been out-thought and outclassed by a 35-year-old opponent who, frankly, must now be in Warren Gatland’s summer thinking.

Finn Russell has never been on a winning Scotland team when pitched against Sexton. He is a player who does occasionally beautiful things in a tiptoe style that is innovative, dance-like.

But he is an unreliable place-kicker (Sexton’s tournament stats are now 17 from 18, the single miss coming back off a Murrayfield post) and given a 57th-minute opportunity to pin Ireland deep into their own 22 yesterday, he kicked the ball dead. Hard to see him playing in red against the Springboks.

The winners, it’s true, have their mistakes judged more benevolently. And Ireland made a multiple.

James Lowe certainly won’t be confident of holding his place next weekend and Farrell’s reticence to deploy Conor Murray near the end seemed odd to put it mildly, given Jamison Gibson-Park appeared to think box-kicking a clever ploy when running the clock down with ball in-hand was the only logical strategy. Imagine the blood on the floor if Schmidt was running this morning’s video session?

No matter, Sexton won the game with a kick he aimed just outside the left-hand upright to allow for an irascible wind.

And, according to Farrell, the captain was cramping as he did it, making the kick “even more special”.

But Ireland should never have been fighting fires to get over the line here against opponents whose wildly ballyhooed Twickenham win was, we now know, a gentle swindle.

Why had it come to that?

“Same old story,” said Sexton. “We’re just letting in soft tries, tries that just aren’t acceptable at international level”.

A view no doubt echoing in a living-room at the bottom of the world.