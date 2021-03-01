| -1.2°C Dublin

Captain still the go-to man as Ireland find their feet in Rome

Vincent Hogan

Squad never more confident about direction it’s going, insists Sexton

The Ireland team, led by captain Jonathan Sexton, left, line up for the anthems prior to the Guinness Six Nations match against Italy on Saturday. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile Expand

The Ireland team, led by captain Jonathan Sexton, left, line up for the anthems prior to the Guinness Six Nations match against Italy on Saturday. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

The room is mellow around Craig Casey, an off-screen jumble of disarrayed boots, tape and water bottles, as he murders Careless Whisper, his sandpaper-stretched voice arcing towards a falsetto shriek.

Big men sit laughing, their legs splayed out towards him like sagging jetties. The Irish players look deep in their own world here, united and tight and, finally, liberated from the disorientation of losing games they should have won. Casey is one of the new boys, but his luminosity is obvious.

He has an Irish cap on his head, lending something cartoonish to the moment. Think something along the lines of a lovechild for Maria Callas and Brendan Grace’s ‘Bottler’.

