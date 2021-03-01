Captain still the go-to man as Ireland find their feet in Rome

The room is mellow around Craig Casey, an off-screen jumble of disarrayed boots, tape and water bottles, as he murders Careless Whisper, his sandpaper-stretched voice arcing towards a falsetto shriek.

Big men sit laughing, their legs splayed out towards him like sagging jetties. The Irish players look deep in their own world here, united and tight and, finally, liberated from the disorientation of losing games they should have won. Casey is one of the new boys, but his luminosity is obvious.

He has an Irish cap on his head, lending something cartoonish to the moment. Think something along the lines of a lovechild for Maria Callas and Brendan Grace’s ‘Bottler’.

Most of what we know about him is through anecdote. People, we hear, are struck by his confidence and work ethic, a commitment to get better. Something of Jonny Wilkinson in him, according to Jonathan Sexton.

As the captain puts it: “I like to be last off the pitch (after training) and I’m never last off the pitch with him around.”

For weeks, we’ve fretted about the energy of this group and for weeks Sexton – especially – has told us such misgivings were misplaced. More pointedly, the best player of the best era Irish rugby has known – namely the Joe Schmidt era – has been a resolute backer of Andy Farrell.

Would a novice like Casey have felt empowered to hold the floor as he did in Rome on Saturday evening with Joe looking on?

Read More

Everything about Farrell’s Ireland has, reputedly, been about loosening chains, lightening the environment. Schmidt was Ireland’s greatest coach in a sequence of great coaches, but his eye was unforgiving too. Even in victory, his Monday video sessions carried the air of autopsies.

Farrell coaches from an alternate universe apparently, but then a philosophy is only as good as the statistics underpinning it. So he needed Saturday. He needed his players, not simply to beat a ramshackle Italian team, but to do it emphatically, playing rugby that sang of ambition and clarity of vision. They gave him that and, in doing so, maybe sparked within the rest of us some hope that this Six Nations season might, at least, end with more than a wheezy, pulmonary whistle.

It’s true, the Italians did not ask too many important questions.

There was a near five-minute period in the closing quarter when, reduced to 13 men, they looked up for a quarrel, but little more. Yet Ireland played some beautiful rugby, scoring six tries, having three more chalked off by the TMO (one wrongly) and broadly playing with a coldly serious intent typified by Sexton’s frustrated thump of the ground when Zebre flanker Johan Meyer galloped in for Italy’s only touchdown just before half-time. Untypically, the captain played to the end too, putting Keith Earls in for try number six with a delicious, flat pass before maintaining an unblemished eight-from-eight arithmetic from the tee by nailing the touchline conversion.

“I thought we were outstanding,” he said emphatically afterwards.

“Stuff that we’ve been taught and that we’ve been learning in training finally came out in glimpses today, so I’m happy for everyone, I’m happy for the coaching staff. Because the boys have worked incredibly hard over the last four or five weeks. We’ve been incredibly frustrated that we didn’t get the results that – with the work we put in – we felt we deserved.”

Farrell felt there were reasons to be cheerful, singling out Sexton.

“His performance was excellent but it’s more than that,” Farrell said.

“The lessons that can be learnt from Johnny, from the experience, is how you make people feel, how you approach a week, now you attack a weekend, the game itself, when there’s a little bit of pressure that’s on you as well and how you make people feel and how you make the group feel confident, and it’s everyone’s job to step up to the plate.”

“But Johnny has been world-class at that for most of his life and most of his career and that’s why he is where he’s at. He’s led outstandingly well and he’s made the group feel really good about themselves this week.”

“He’s also influenced others to step up to that plate and they’re growing. The leadership is growing but the individuals within the group are learning that lesson as well.”

Given Wales’ coronation, later in the evening, as Triple Crown champions, it was easy to trace the thread of regret now niggling at Sexton.

Peter O’Mahony’s 11th-minute opening-day dismissal essentially rewrote the possibilities in Cardiff and the French defeat, for all it seemed to imply, was still a threadbare matter on the scoreboard.

Those games combined to deliver an historically bad Six Nations start and the sense of Farrell and specifically his attack coach, Mike Catt, coming under pressure as directors guilty of putting actors on stage who failed to memorise their lines.

With Murrayfield next, then England in Dublin, it’s entirely possible that the commentary around this team could turn radioactive again.

But, for now, Sexton’s voice bounces off the walls with defiance.

Asked if Saturday’s performance found its provenance in frustration or patience, he replied: “A little bit of both. If you think about the Wales game, we played the game with 14 men. We think we would have played like that (in Cardiff). And we were a bit frustrated after the French game as the things we talked about during the week, we didn’t deliver.

“The things we were told during the week, we didn’t deliver on. We’ll probably look back and regret that we didn’t play to our potential and didn’t execute the game-plan as best we could.

“So each game has been different. I suppose today was an accumulation of both weeks and a coming together. Everyone stood up today, but it doesn’t mean everything is fixed now.”

Far from it. In fact, if anything, Sexton’s brilliance in Rome simply contextualised the giddy commentary around Joey Carbery’s Friday night cameo for Munster in Cardiff. At 35, the captain remains Ireland’s most important player. Still the indispensable fulcrum around which so much of this group pivots.

And still, palpably, a man whose appetite remains razor-sharp.

“It’s all still to do,” he admitted. “If we get a couple of results in our last two games, it’ll be an ok Championship. It will be one that might have been. But we want to finish on a high, that’s what we said after the French game.”

To do so, the stirrings of innovation seen in Rome must be doubled down on now. And representatives of the new generation, like Casey and Ryan Baird, probably need to keep growing in visibility and influence.

“We have come in for some flak over the last few weeks but, internally as a group, I don’t think we’ve ever been more confident about where we are going and what we can produce,” said Sexton. “I mean that properly. With the coaches that we have and the leadership group coming out of their shells, this group is on the proper trajectory. I properly believe that.”