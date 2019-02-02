Ireland put their Six Nations title on the line as they begin Joe Schmidt's long goodbye by welcoming England to the Aviva Stadium today (4.45).

Captain Best says Grand Slam winners can get better as Ireland seek England scalp again

After a historically successful year that saw them win the Grand Slam, secure a series win in Australia and beat New Zealand at home for the first time, the reigning champions begin 2019 as tournament favourites and the world's No 2 team.

Captain Rory Best captain has warned his team of the perils of taking their eye off the ball as they look to make a fast start to their title defence. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The weight of expectation is on their shoulders as they kick off against Eddie Jones's side this evening and captain Rory Best has warned his team of the perils of taking their eye off the ball as they look to make a fast start to their title defence.

"It's massive," he said of getting off to a winning start.

"This is a tournament, from an Ireland perspective, where we have had different experiences of (our opening game).

"Like, last year (against France), we didn't play that well but we just about managed to get the result with a little bit of luck and a lot of skill whereas two years ago, in Edinburgh, we didn't start well, we didn't play well and that just puts you on the back foot.

"Then you are chasing a championship. You can't lose another game. It is not a position you want to be in.

"You know you can't lose another game out of the four.

"Look, it is going to be a tough test, especially against a team like England, but that little bit of fear factor that people talk about can drive you on. It is going to take a big performance. The championship is so short, so condensed.

"It is a little like the European Cup, where you see the teams who lose the first match and straight away, they are up against it, especially at home, they are just battling for the rest of the tournament. That is not a position you want to be in."

Despite the achievements of 2018, Best believes his team can get even better as they build towards the World Cup in Japan later this year.

"We find ways to keep getting better," he said after leading his team through their final preparations at Lansdowne Road.

"This is the best Ireland team I've played in... that's why we are where we are, because Joe has made us into a team that can produce big performances time after time.

"It's what you need.

"Especially, a vicious cycle that the better you are the more targets are on your back; the better you need to be the next time. That's where we are at the moment.

"It's a really exciting place, it is a challenge."

England captain Owen Farrell, whose father Andy will take over from Schmidt at the end of the year, is targeting a fast start to silence the Dublin crowd.

"It's a passionate place with a passionate crowd and they're a passionate team," he said.

"You've seen that from big Munster nights and big Leinster nights in Dublin. You see how tough those places are to go.

"That probably says you probably need to get your start right, that you stick in the fight as well as take it to them.

"They're a tough team and it'll be a tough game.

"They're normally pretty close and it'll be down to fine margins."

