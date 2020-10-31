| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Calamity abounds as Irish suffer a Halloween nightmare

Neil Francis

Ireland players, from left, Chris Farrell, James Ryan and Ed Byrne after the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Sandra Ruhaut/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland players, from left, Chris Farrell, James Ryan and Ed Byrne after the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Sandra Ruhaut/Sportsfile

Ireland players, from left, Chris Farrell, James Ryan and Ed Byrne after the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Sandra Ruhaut/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Ireland players, from left, Chris Farrell, James Ryan and Ed Byrne after the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Sandra Ruhaut/Sportsfile

Sometimes turkeys duck. If ever there was a case for retaining Italy in the Six Nations this was it. They kept England to a 34-5 scoreline which was a long way off what everybody, including themselves, would have expected as a probable outcome.

I couldn’t understand why England played the way they did. I’ve seen stronger plots in a cemetery and their body language told you as much in the after match. Eddie Jones is as irritating as a crowd of Harvey Normans and as he left the coaches’ box he reckoned his England side had not done enough.

The result from Rome unquestionably would have been communicated to the Irish team and whatever they were planning on doing an hour before kick-off changed immeasurably. Nothing is as far away as an hour in sport. So Ireland would have to do a good deal more than want it. It was a matter of course that Ireland would play with audacity and execute with vigour but they would also have to be smart and play with real courage.

Related Content