Sometimes turkeys duck. If ever there was a case for retaining Italy in the Six Nations this was it. They kept England to a 34-5 scoreline which was a long way off what everybody, including themselves, would have expected as a probable outcome.

I couldn’t understand why England played the way they did. I’ve seen stronger plots in a cemetery and their body language told you as much in the after match. Eddie Jones is as irritating as a crowd of Harvey Normans and as he left the coaches’ box he reckoned his England side had not done enough.

The result from Rome unquestionably would have been communicated to the Irish team and whatever they were planning on doing an hour before kick-off changed immeasurably. Nothing is as far away as an hour in sport. So Ireland would have to do a good deal more than want it. It was a matter of course that Ireland would play with audacity and execute with vigour but they would also have to be smart and play with real courage.

From the first kick-off Ireland were nervous but as they got into the game they undeniably kept their nerve. The key to their confidence was the scrum. Ireland must have spent a long time thinking their way through what to do in this area. The first 40 minutes was the best scrummaging performance I’ve seen in Paris for quite a while and they picked up an early scrum penalty which Murray had a pop at from 57 metres but missed.

The foundation stone of any performance once your scrum works is to keep the ball. We know the French are a dangerous side and can ramp up the pace of the game at the flick of a switch. The thing though is that you have to have possession to dictate the pace of the game. Ireland were marginally ahead in the kick and chase game but all of their control and methodical approach was undone by something as simple as the bounce of an oval ball. France breakfasted, lunched and dined on simple mistakes.

Ireland condensed their midfield early on to soak up some of the French runners but when the ball got out to Gael Fickou on the left wing he skinned Andrew Porter who happened to be standing out there minding his own business. He also made it past Murray and when the cover came Antoine Dupont, as he has been all championship, was running a straight line down the middle of the field waiting for the inside pass. That’s what France can do to you.

Minutes later when Anthony Bouthier slapped the ball in to touch in goal when Hugo Keenan had applied pressure it looked like Ireland were back in the game. They went for the lineout instead of a five metre scrum with no fullback in the French line. Ireland weren’t thinking the way that they should have been and they got hooshed off the lineout by strong French resistance. Ireland got back into the game in the 18th minute yet again from a great scrum. CJ Stander and Murray were getting silver service from their pack and eventually Healy got over.

Calamity struck again when the French were going through their phases on the 30 minute mark. Jacob Stockdale, brilliant in his positional and kicking duties, made a mess of a chip through by Romain N’tamack. Once you fail to gather the first time in Paris you don’t get a second chance as the chase is there in a milisecond and Stockdale should have just killed the ball and waited for the cavalry to arrive and bail him out. Instead Francois Crois kicked it on and Caelan Doris felt he had no option but to take him out off the ball. It was a legitimate penalty try.

Read More

Ireland neglected their new found scrummaging knowledge and they left Bundee Aki out of one scrum and Ireland were on the back foot conceding a silly penalty from Murray to leave it at 17-13 coming up to the break. Gregory Aldritt took too long to roll away and Ireland had a very kickable penalty. Sexton instead went for the corner and after a dozen phases France held them out. You admire the gamble — no guts no glory — but Ireland maybe by not scoring took the game to France on their 22 just to reinforce the point that there would be more of this in the second half and Ireland left the pitch after the first half the dominant force almost everywhere — except on the scoreboard.

Ireland had yet another third quarter horror to follow their performance against Italy. It is a sign of instinct and intuition by and how France scored early in the second half. Sexton put up a pretty decent ball for Conway and unfortunately the chase was far better than the challenge and Bouthier as he had been all through the match was impeccable under the pressure. With Conway out of position and out of the game Ireland’s first thought in this type of counter attack situation is to box kick the ball to the empty wing. The French, though, have a different view and Bouthier got the ball to his playmaker N’tamack which is always the clever play. The French star made his way to the extremities on the left wing and connected with Fickou. The winger ran with menace and he chipped the ball just as Sexton clipped him in the tackle. Our friend the Duracell bunny Dupont once again ran a great support line and had the instinct to know where the ball would land.

He collected and threw a genius pass out of his left hand to N’tamack who scored in the corner — a magnificent try. Twelve down early in the second half would take the wind out of anyone’s sails and Ireland started making mistakes in contact and in simple passing movements which suggested their day was done.

In the 60th minute Henshaw scored a fabulous try — one that you would never imagine an Irish player scoring in Paris but he showed admirable determination in equal measure to some French disdain for making straight up tackles. They fell off five tackles and Henshaw scored to make it 28-20 with 20 minutes to go.

But who had the whip hand and who mentally had a clearer picture of how to finish this game? Ireland in fairness chased it but their goose was cooked in the 65th and 68th minute from two line outs deep in French territory. An over complication, a good challenge in the air and an inability to move quickly enough on the ground undid them.

Ireland’s scrum, which had been brilliant in the first half disintegrated. You will never win serious Test matches with Byrne, Heffernan and Bealham in your front row. Without the reassurance of a tight platform at line out or in scrum in Paris you are dead in the water.

It is an inescapable fact of life that to win in Paris everything has to go right. Ireland gave themselves a chance after a very proficient first half, but their second half performance was ten times worse than their excellence in the first half. If you can’t run a play without being coached — don’t!

Ireland’s skills broke down under pressure and they lost their shape badly. You always got the sense that if they got to within a try of what they needed they would not have had the nous or the accuracy to finish off. France had a few gears which they didn’t use and defensively they were very good and so the bronze medal and the reflections of whether they could have done better than they actually did.

England took the championship. Can 2020 get any worse?