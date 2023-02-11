| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Caelan Doris is like Ireland having heavily-armed security for a walkabout in a dodgy part of town

Energy, drive and handling of Mayo man proves decisive in Aviva Stadium classic

Caelan Doris is tackled by Thibaud Flament (left) and Yoram Moefana at the Aviva Stadium yesterday. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand
Garry Ringrose bursts through for Ireland's bonus-point try. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Caelan Doris is tackled by Thibaud Flament (left) and Yoram Moefana at the Aviva Stadium yesterday. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Caelan Doris is tackled by Thibaud Flament (left) and Yoram Moefana at the Aviva Stadium yesterday. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Garry Ringrose bursts through for Ireland's bonus-point try. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Garry Ringrose bursts through for Ireland's bonus-point try. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

/

Caelan Doris is tackled by Thibaud Flament (left) and Yoram Moefana at the Aviva Stadium yesterday. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Brendan Fanning Twitter Email

The night before this epic Test match, where every man, woman and child shoehorned into Lansdowne Road will treasure the memory, we were mansplaining to some Ukrainian friends the reasons behind Ireland’s current stellar rating. With respect to Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, Kyiv is not a stronghold of the game, but that didn’t dilute their cynicism. “Number one?” they asked. “And New Zealand …?”

Fair enough. They knew enough about the game to grasp that since rugby became a genuine international pastime, the Kiwis have been its premium product. So nothing illustrated better Ireland’s position at the top of the world rugby tree than the summer tour down there, which changed everything.

Related topics

More On Johnny Sexton

Most Watched

Privacy